Does Chris Hemsworth's new Crocodile Dundee movie actually exist? An investigation.

By now, you’ve probably seen the trailer for a new Crocodile Dundee film starring Chris Hemsworth alongside the hilarious Danny McBride.

From the looks of it, it’s a comedy sequel to the beloved Aussie classic, this time seeing Mick Dundee’s American son, played by McBride, come out to Australia with no real clue what he’s walking into. “DUNDEE: The Son of a Legend Returns Home” arriving in Summer 2018, the teaser trailer tells us. Yep, just another example of Hollywood turning to yesteryear for movie ideas and sure to succeed at the box office on nostalgia alone, we thought.

But all may not be as it seems. Not long after the trailer was released, suspicions and rumours began to emerge about the clip’s origins.

Questions were asked, like: Why have we never heard about this until now? How could Chris Hemsworth have time to film a movie in between his hectic Marvel schedule commitments as Thor? Could it be that this is not a movie at all, but an elaborate hoax?

So as your trusted source of all things entertainment, we decided to investigate.

Signs it isn’t a movie.

Legit-looking poster released on Twitter, two teaser trailers and a website might lead us to believe DUNDEE: The Son of a Legend Returns Home is a real, full-length film. But media outlets raising suspicions it’s not real, seem to be justified.

Firstly, when Mamamia went to IMDB (Internet Movie Database) – the authority on all things film and TV – we found the site’s page on the movie was lacking in a few details, which can only mean those details weren’t available to the good people at IMDB who are normally on top of this shiz. For instance, there are just three cast members: Hemsworth, McBride and Paul Hogan himself. Three people does not a movie make.

Secondly, a quick Google search of the production company, Rimfire Films, who’s name appears at the start of the trailers, confirms they only ever produced Crocodile Dundee and it’s 1988 sequel. We really don’t see how a company could still be in action if it last made a film 30 years ago.

Thirdly, in the trailers on the same title card that tells us the movie is coming out in summer, there’s a little Screen Australia logo. But on there’s no mention of the film in Screen Australia’s upcoming projects. They also declined to talk to the Brisbane Times. Odd behaviour if you’re about to release a film.

And fourthly, well, that brings us to…

Signs it is actually, in fact, an ad.

The man listed as the director of the film is Steve Rogers. Rogers isn’t known for movies though, he just happens to an award-winning commercial director with Sydney-based agency Revolver. Yep, that’s a pretty big red flag.

Also, and this is a biggy, Chris Hemsworth is a Tourism Australia ambassador.

This, along with the timing, has led many people to speculate the “film” trailers and posters are in fact part of a viral marketing campaign that will culminate in an ad during America’s Super Bowl on Sunday, 4 February. (That’s Monday in Australia.) Companies are known to go all out during this huge sporting event, which has become almost as much about the ads as the football.

Yep, although Tourism Australia hasn’t confirmed this (and why would they when they have created so much intrigue?), it looks to be the case.

And if it is, all we can say is: bravo, Tourism Australia. Bravo.