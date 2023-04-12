As someone who gets to try some of the most expensive, luxurious new beauty launches in the world – I know that I'm one VERY lucky bean. I know, I know.

However, as I've told you since you were wee – when it comes to beauty, expensive doesn't always mean better.

Because while boujee beauty products can be fun and exciting and really cool – they can also be very... silly.

See: $400 for a moisturiser.

The good news is that there are tons of incredible new beauty launches out there that are really accessible – and more importantly, perform just as well.

So, if you're looking for new skincare or makeup, below you'll find a round-up of all the best new launches – all under $40.

Image: Supplied

If you're a lazy girl who loves a good multi-tasking makeup product (same), this one's for you, pet. Because Covergirl just dropped a new range of All Over Dewy Tints for your eyes, lips, and cheeks.

This tiny three-in-one tube blends like a dream for a dewy, glowing finish. My shade of choice? Mauvy Kiss.

Image: Supplied

Smashbox are good at a lot of things – especially primers. So when this sauntered across my desk – it had me a bit excited. It's pretty much *made * for dry skin (hi) and features triple hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to make your skin feel hydrated, dewy and fresh. Meaning? Your foundation will apply like a dream.

Image: Supplied

Leigh Campbell and I talked about this on the You Beauty podcast this week – and goodness, I've never needed a product in my life more. It's one for those who hate the sticky, gross feeling post-fake tan (read: all of us).

It promises to prevent sweating while your tan develops (especially under your boobs) and reduces transfer of tan onto clothing and sheets.

Image: Supplied

Laneige has a new limited edition pumpkin spice lip product – and it smells like 'merica. While the Gummy Bear scent will always hold a firm place in my heart/on my bedside table, this new scent, along with the limited edition peppermint, has me swooning.

Pricey for a lip product, I know, but god they're good.

Image: Supplied

Did we know Gwen Stefani had her own line of makeup in Sephora? Was this a thing we were aware of?? I tried the new lengthening and lifting mascara – and I'm obsessed with the brush. It's so cool.

It has a rounded tip, so you it manages to grab onto every lash (even the ones right in the corner), and lengthen and lift everything. Give us more, Gwenny.

Image: Supplied

It's here, you guys. The TikTok famous Maybelline Superstay Vinyl Ink lip product has finally hit our shores, and it's everything you'd expect. Boasting hefty shine and the ultimate long-lasting colour (the duo that's almost unheard of), it's the kind of lip product you've always wanted in your kit.

Image: Supplied

Step aside, Almond Shower Oil! Featuring five per cent shea butter, the new and improved Shea Butter Ultra Rich Shower Gel Rich Shower Cream might just be my newest bestie. It's suitable for dry and sensitive skin (ahem) and promises to leave the skin soft and supple. Delightful.

Image: Sephora

Everybody knows Ouai makes some really good stuff – so I'm excited to get my mitts on the new Ouai scalp and body scrub. With notes of dragon fruit, orange blossom, tuberose and baltic amber, it's been described as a French holiday in a tub.

Pls, get this on my body, immediately.

Image: Supplied

Everyone is talking about new fragrance brand, DedCool – so as IF I'm not going to mention it. Newly launched in Mecca, it's a genderless fragrance brand (well, technically all fragrances are genderless!) that not only offers a range of beautiful scents to wear but also crosses over into "mundane products and spaces".

Enter: Poop Drops.

With similarities to Aesop's spendy Post-Poo Drops, this $38 scent features notes like clementine and gardenia to neutralise odours and make your toilet smell a little bit ~fancy~.

Image: Priceline

Okay, but I went into Priceline to try the new e.l.f Halo Glow Liquid Filter and it's already out of stock in like three different shades (!!!) - including my own.

While I'm yet to get my mitts on it, word on the (beauty) street is that it's a fantastic dupe for the cult Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter and a great multi-tasker for added glow.

At half the price, I'm intrigued! Stay tuned.

Image: Supplied

Skincare brand Boost Lab just launched a new Lash & Brow Serum that promises to volumise, lengthen and support your lash and brow hair cycle.

While I haven't tried it for long enough to speak to the results, it promises to work its magic in as little as 30 days. Ooft!

Feature image: Supplied; Mamamia