"I honestly think this has changed my skin." 24 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Mamamia’s beauty roundup series is your monthly look at the beauty products our team are loving - from the latest launches in skincare, hair and makeup to the the old faves we've fallen for all over again.

Friends, it's that time again: our monthly beauty roundup.

During May, we tried plenty of new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare and body care products that we need to tell you about.

Here you’ll find reviews of the best beauty products that launched in May, as well as the products we’ve rediscovered and fallen back in love with.

Get your debit card ready...

"I always struggle to find a nude lip for my skin tone. I bought this Bobbi Brown lipstick and lip liner in Cocoa and it’s perfect for me! It’s so subtle and blends in so well with my two-toned lips. The combo makes them look plump and healthy. Huge yes in my books." - Emily Vernem, co-host of The Undone and Social Media Executive.

"Cleansing water is the fastest and most effective way to remove makeup (in my opinion) and this one (which is now half empty in my makeup cabinet at home) is my current favourite. It removes all of my makeup, smells great and the kombucha removes any environmental aggressors from the day - I work in the city and walk to work, so I'm a huge fan." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"Have you tried it? You probably should. If you're anything like me, your lips are all dry, flaky and gross because it's getting chilly AF. Yes? Well, a lip scrub will help keep them in good nick. I'm loving this one because it's full of fancy oils and exfoliating honey crystals that gently buff and condition your lips at the same time. Delightful." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

"I was very dubious about face oils, even though all my smart beauty friends swear by them. Until now, I've never been able to find one that doesn't make me break out. This is different. Completely natural and 100 per cent certified organic, it contains a cocktail of botanicals and let me just say they're working for me. I honestly think this has changed my skin - it's more balanced, less spotty, remains moisturised throughout the day and it's glowing. If you're looking to switch to natural skincare - TRY THIS." - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

"This is the most luxurious cleanser I've ever used. It's creamy, it's nourishing, it smells like heaven and it comes in a boujee bottle which makes me feel fancy as heck." - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

"This is the only product (other than soap) that I've found actually holds my brows up straight. I've tried so many other brow gels but nothing has a hold as firm as this one. It's an absolute must for that thick, fluffy look and at $16 it's one of the more affordable options I've seen." - Eleanor Katelaris, Social Media Executive.

"The first time I used this treatment I was shocked at how smooth my skin felt. And then I was even more shocked when I woke up in the morning and the big cystic pimple that had been forming on my chin for a week had halved in size. Now I don't know if it was a coincidence but I think I'll be using this as part of my regular routine now." - Lucy Neville, co-host of The Undone and Production Manager.

"I recently bought these nail polishes and they're amazing! They're almost like shellac, without actually being shellac. They apply super smoothly and last for so long without chipping." - Simone Masci, Sales Manager.

"I've been using the John Frieda Frizz Ease Finishing Creme for years now but when Holly Wainwright recommended this I had to give it a go. And yep, it's way better. The serum consistency glides really nicely through my hair, flattens down frizz for hours and leaves it looking really shiny. I use it almost every day." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I LOVE the Frank Body coffee scrub but sometimes I’m short on time/feeling lazy and don't want to spend a million years rinsing down all the mess. I purchased this on a whim the other day and it’s great! It’s gentler and more of a paste than other scrubs, but can confirm I still get the super fresh, smooth feeling I love without the mess." - Chelsea McLaughlin, Senior News Writer.

"I am in love with this. It creates the smoothest soft glow and makes any foundation look amazing! It makes my makeup look even and I find I use less foundation. Plus, I can use it to bronze my collarbones when I go out." - Michaela Godinez, Partner Integration Executive.

"I have been LOVING this cleanser because it's great at removing leftover makeup and it leaves my skin feeling incredibly smooth. I hate cleansers that make my face feel stripped, squeaky or tight but this one is great. I feel hydrated and fresh!" - Bridgette Bathgate, Digital Marking Specialist.

"If you're an oily gal and don't want to layer powder upon powder, try this. It's a great translucent alternative to the cult classic Rimmel Stay Matte Pressed Powder. I use it every morning and it keeps my shine at bay." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"This is the MOST fun I've had in the shower. It smells delicious, my skin feels noticeably softer, and it sprays out exactly like whipped cream. It's so addictive that I can't stop washing my body because I want to spray more out lol. I can imagine it would be great for kids who are shower-resistant... also adults." - Lucy Neville, co-host of The Undone and Production Manager.

"This is the first time I've tried brow soap and I kinda... love it. This formula helps create a nice full shape, without making my brows feel sticky or crunchy, like a lot of other brow gels I've tried before. On board!" - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

"Rosehip oil is a staple in my skincare routine and I've been trialing this one for a few weeks now. It's beautiful! Smells divine. Highly recommend." - Bridgette Bathgate, Digital Marking Specialist.

"It's winter and my lips are just flaking right off my face - so I'm always on the hunt for a good lip balm. One of the ones I currently have on rotation is this one from Fresh. It's super nourishing and feels like it's ~actually~ doing something for my lips." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

"After Leigh Campbell recommended this multi-purpose cream, I had to get my hands on it immediately. And I'm in LOVE. It's got this light but creamy consistency and works as a day and night cream, makeup primer and hydrating mask. My favourite way to use it is to slather on a thick amount before bed. By morning, my face is so smooth and plump." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I live in the city, in a beautiful old building but old building = old pipes. The build-up of minerals in the pipes wash out of the shower and into my hair which has bleach through it... long story short, slightly green. Also dark. Not really the look I was going for. This is just a quick two-minute spray-in treatment that you use before you shampoo, and I noticed a considerable lift in brightness. Followed with a clarifying shampoo and toning conditioner, it's the subtle colour correction I need that keeps me from spending hundreds at the hairdresser every month to combat the green." - Lucy Neville, co-host of The Undone and Production Manager.

"This hair mask is the only thing that has been making a difference to my winter dandruff. I put it on my scalp for five minutes before I wash my hair, leave it in then rinse it off. I'll definitely be repurchasing." - Emmeline Peterson, Podcast Producer.

"I recently wore this Gucci lipstick (I’m not really a lipstick person) and I’m obsessed with it! It’s super glittery, easy to apply and makes me feel faaannccy. I have a feeling I’ll be wearing this lippie every chance I get now!" - Leah Porges, Podcast Producer.

"Affordable, effective, and the most lovely peach scent. I love this lip balm. It gives a slight wash of colour which I require in winter to not look like a corpse but it also locks hydration in. Add to cart." - Lucy Neville, co-host of The Undone and Production Manager.

"I tried this skin treats kit from Esmi (which are these adorable minis of all their products for nourishing and hydrating your skin) and my skin is baby soft after a week of using them. I had some dry skin on my forehead that’s totally disappeared." - Tarryn King, Sales Manager.

