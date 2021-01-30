"My skin is in the best shape it's ever been in." 15 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

From January to December 2021, there are going to be plenty of exciting beauty launches to spend our hard-earned money on.

"A few weeks ago I broke out like crazy from slapping a random sunscreen on my face. I took to my Instagram Stories to ask my mates if they knew of an option that wouldn't clog up my pores and have this effect! I was recommended this one, which is oil free and targeted to acne-prone skin, and I've been using it on my face for beach days since. It's a lovely consistency, looks like sunscreen but feels like skincare, and it DOESN'T make me break out. Hallelujah." – Tamara Davis, Lifestyle and Parenting Editor.

"I'm obsessed with these Kester Black x Beci Orpin nail stickers. I pop them on with some clear nail polish and they make my nails look 'done' without much effort at all." – Emmeline Peterson, Podcast Producer.

"If you're in the market for a full-coverage concealer that covers even the worst dark circles or pimples, this new concealer is for you. On days that I want to go makeup-free but also want to conceal any discolouration or blemishes, I'll pop this bad boy on those areas and that's about it. (Plus, it's a dupe for a very popular full-coverage concealer and is almost half the price!)" – Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I've been using this day and night combo for the last four weeks or so, and my skin is in the best shape it's ever been in – it's clear, even and just feels really healthy. These cosmeceutical products are packed with some seriously hardworking ingredients, and they're made by a dermatologist – so you know it's some good s**t." – Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

"I've been wanting an SPF product that I could reapply throughout the day for the longest time, but because I didn't want to stuff up my makeup, nothing was really an option... until now. This stuff is amazing. It's a lightweight, hydrating mist, that's SPF 50+ and smells like watermelon. Total game changer." – Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"My best friend gave me Skin Party for Christmas and it's THE BEST body moisturiser I've ever used! It smells amazing, sinks in so quickly, and leaves my skin feeling soft and hydrated. It's a bit on the spendy side, so it's great if you're looking to give someone a gift they may not buy themselves, or just to treat yourself!" – Simone Masci, Sales Manager.

"Despite the weather being warmer these past few months, my skin has felt quite dehydrated. So I started using this hydrating mask. It's gel-based, feels instantly hydrating and cooling on the skin, smells like berries and is jam-packed with antioxidants (hello, brighter skin!). I'm a huge fan." – Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"Have been getting horrible breakouts, and this has been my saviour. Super effective affordable spot treatment – highly recommend!" – Elicia Lay, Sales Manager.

"My only New Year's resolution for 2020 was to fix the state of my hair. For the past few years, I've had pretty damaged hair from dying and straightening it far too often. So for the first time, I decided to invest in quality shampoo and conditioner. After reading countless reviews I purchased these and thank goodness I did. My hair has never felt softer and stronger, plus, they both include keratin so my frizz has reduced dramatically. I will absolutely repurchase both." – Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"It makes my skin brighter and noticeably less prone to blemishes. Sits so well under moisturiser and makeup." – Genevieve Maslin, Social Media Account Manager.

"Excuse the manky tube that’s been chucked in with my foundation! Sydney-based eyebrow expert Ciara Gallagher recommended this to me and I’ll never look back. It’s a clear brow gel with a difference – it literally sets your brows like glue – but it doesn’t feel sticky or tacky, and washes out easily. Perfect for summer days when you’re heading out the door without makeup and want those babies to look polished minus the effort!" – Tamara Davis, Lifestyle and Parenting Editor.

"I have officially joined the Go-To cult. My lovely friend bought me Face Hero for Christmas, and I've been using it ever since. It's my first ever oil, and I was super interested to see how my skin would cope – I have very sensitive, irritable skin. But omg, my skin is drinking this stuff up. The texture, feel and plumpness has all improved." – Gemma Bath, Senior News Writer.

"Another hair product that I swear by! I've tried many heat protectants, but this one is my favourite. It dries quickly, makes my hair feel hydrated and most importantly, protects my hair from the heat I use on it!" – Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I’ve been spending soooo much time at the beach the last few weeks, my lips were starting to become quite dry. I’ve been using this lip balm for just a few days and they’re back to feeling pillowy soft again." – Talia Phillips, Strategy Manager.

"I have naturally dry skin and this moisturiser has completely changed that, my skin is smooth, hydrated and plump and a little bit goes a long way with it! (It’s also now my night cream because of how hydrating it is!) – Michaela Godinez, Client Service Executive.

"After seeing this go viral on TikTok, I had to rush out and buy it. My local Chemist Warehouse only had three waterproof mascaras left, so I just grabbed one. Although it's the waterproof version, it's an unreal mascara. The plastic bristle gets in really tight, allowing you to coat the entire lash and yes, it makes your eyelashes look super long. Definitely worth the hype." – Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

