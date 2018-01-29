Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Natalia Cooper asked a tradie on live TV how he spent Australia Day. His response left her stunned.

Ah, you gotta love live Aussie television.

This morning on the Today Show during a live-to-air cross to Sydney’s Parramatta, weather reporter Natalia Cooper was left unable to process the shocking admission made by a tradie she was interviewing.

The segment seemed simple on the surface. Natalia was tasked to hand out $50 notes to members of the public to “top up” their Opal cards. How lovely.

During the interaction between the Nine News presenter and the tradie, she harmlessly asked him how his Australia Day weekend was. Again, lovely.

“Very good,” he responded. Lovely.

"What did you get up to?," Natalia probed because... journalism.

"Punched a few cones," he replied nonchalantly. For those of you thinking he might've collided his fist into a few soft serves, he (thankfully) did not.

He was in fact referring to marijuana. You're on live television, buddy. I repeat, LIVE TELEVISION.

Amidst such joyous news, people can't help but wonder whether her and husband John Legend chose the sex of their baby, as they did with their first-born daughter Luna in 2016.

The answer is yes, according to one of Chrissy's previous tweets.

“I’ve made this decision,” Teigen told People Magazine before the birth of Luna in 2016. “Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo. I picked her and was like, ‘Let’s put in the girl.’”

After publicising their choice, Chrissy received backlash from members of the public for making the decision altogether. Regardless, the couple opted to use IVF the second time round.

3. Home and Away are teasing a plotline that is... truly horrific.

Stone the flamin' crows.

Home and Away returns tonight and the promos are hinting that they might be about to kill off Alf Stewart.



What a pack of galahs.

This year our favourite soap is celebrating 30 years on the air. That's 30 years of Alf telling kids to slow down on their skateboards and somehow brushing off many near death experiences.

He's outlived floods, fires, numerous dead wives and at least one brain tumour.

Now the writers seem to be planning to throw him down a pit and leave him there to die?

It's... it's... just not right.

Strewth.

4. Kate Winslet says she has “bitter regrets” for working with Woody Allen.



The tide is turning on Woody Allen and his ability to maintain his position as an esteemed filmmaker while his daughter stands firm with claims he sexually assaulted her as a child.

That's what it sure looked like when Kate Winslet - who only a month ago was praising his work as "extraordinary" - was telling a crowd of people she had "bitter regrets" about working with him.

While on-stage accepting the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, Winslet looked pained as she explained how her position on the director - who she did not mention by name - had changed.

"I wouldn’t be able to stand here this evening, and keep to myself some bitter regrets that I have at poor decisions to work with individuals with whom I wish I had not," she said.

"It has become clear to me that by not saying anything, I might be adding to the anguish of many courageous women and men. Sexual abuse is a crime. While it rests with the rule of law to pass judgement, it lies with all of us to listen to the smallest of voices and to never stop listening."

We bet Margot Robbie, whose side eye to the actress during an interview went viral, is happy with the actress's change of tune.

5. The moment from the Grammys that brought everyone to tears.

When Kesha gave an emotional performance of Praying at today's Grammy Awards there was hardly anyone who made it through the song without tearing up.

The deeply personal track has a special significance for Kesha also acted as the perfect athem to the Time's Up movement.

You can read more about why this moment was so moving in our story, here.