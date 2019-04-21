Where sisters Lennon and Maisy Stella from Nashville are now.

In 2012, real life sisters Lennon and Maisy Stella landed the role of Nashville’s Maddie and Daphne Conrad, the daughters of fictional country star Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton).

At just 13 and eight years old when the series premiered, the two sisters practically grew up on the set of the drama.

And now, seven years later, the Stella sisters are all grown up.

The sisters, who stole the hearts of viewers when they sang a cover of The Lumineers song ‘Ho Hey’ in season one of the show, are now both continuing to pursue acting and music.

Lennon and Maisy Stella often got the chance to sing together during their time on Nashville. Post continues after video…

Now, a year on from the end of Nashville, we decided to take a look at what the Stella sisters are up to now.

This is what we discovered:

Lennon Stella aka Maddie Conrad

Lennon Stella was just 13 years old when she first appeared on Nashville.

Now 19 years old, the actress has emerged from the series as a budding pop singer-songwriter.

After receiving a record deal in 2018, Lennon released her first official song as a solo artist – 'Like Everybody Else'.

Since then, she has released a number of singles and music videos.

With her focus turned to music, the Canadian singer has largely turned away from acting. After all, it wasn't always her intention to get into acting.

When casting for Nashville began, it was actually Lennon's younger sister Maisy who auditioned for the role of older sister Maddie Conrad.

But when the casting directors saw a YouTube video of the duo singing, they called Lennon in for an audition.

“They loved her and she got the role, then [the casting directors] saw a video of us singing together and they were like, ‘We want [Lennon] to audition’. I was so unprepared and never in a million years thought I would be acting," Lennon told Foxtel Insider.

As the Stella sisters were already into music, their roles were also adapted to showcase their singing skills.

“We got the roles and they rewrote the ages – they were originally six and eight and it became eight and 12 to suit Maisy and me,” Lennon said. “They also made it so that the characters are musicians, which wasn’t the original storyline, so that’s really cool.”

Maisy Stella aka Daphne Conrad

Maisy Stella was just eight years old when she was cast as Rayna Jaymes' youngest daughter Daphne Conrad.

Now, aged 14, Maisy is almost the spitting image of how her sister Lennon looked when they began working on Nashville.

Much like her older sister, Maisy is also pursuing a solo career in music.

Last year, the 14-year-old performed solo for the first time on Nashville's iconic Grand Ole Opry stage.

In previous years, the two sisters have also released music under their duo act, Lennon & Maisy.

In 2015, the pair also wrote a children's picture book titled In The Waves.

