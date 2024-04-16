On Saturday, 3 people had a drink at a health retreat. One is now dead, the other 2 hospitalised.

A woman has died and two more people are in hospital after consuming a drink at a retreat in regional Victoria.

The death of the 53-year-old at a wellness centre in the town of Clunes is being probed by detectives from the Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit. Officers are examining whether the drink contained mushrooms.

Victoria Police were called at around midnight Sunday, April 14, and believe the Ringwood North woman became ill after consuming a drink.

"It's believed a woman was at a retreat on Fraser St when she became ill after ingesting a drink just after 12am," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

"The 53-year-old Ringwood North woman died at the scene. Investigations remain ongoing and police will prepare a report for the Coroner."

Ambulance Victoria confirmed paramedics were called to the Clunes property at 11.55pm on Saturday and took two other people to Ballarat Base Hospital.

According to the Herald Sun, the deceased woman and her two friends are thought to have crushed up magic mushrooms and consumed them in a drink at the Soul Barn Creative Wellbeing Centre late on Saturday night. The 53-year-old died at the premises in the early hours of Sunday morning, while the two others were taken to hospital. They were kept for observation until Tuesday, when a Grampians Health spokeswoman said both were discharged.

The retreat describes itself on social media as an alternative and holistic health service. It advertises multiple services, including facials using "wild foraged plants".

On Friday night, the retreat hosted an event with a psychic medium, during which guests were given a chance to "ask questions of the spirit communicators".

A planned event described as "sound healing" was cancelled on Sunday.

The owner of the retreat has been contacted for comment.

The death comes less than two weeks after the health department issued an alert that poisonous mushrooms were growing across the state of Victoria, including the infamous death cap mushrooms, and another fungi, yellow-staining mushrooms, that is almost indistinguishable from safe, store-bought mushrooms.

On April 5, acting chief health officer Dr Evelyn Wong warned that just a single death cap mushroom was enough to kill an adult, and said it was impossible to make poisonous mushrooms safe to eat.

"Cooking, peeling or drying these mushrooms does not remove or inactivate the poison," read the statement. "Mushrooms purchased from a supermarket, greengrocer or other reputable source are safe to eat."

The advisory continued: "Unless you are an expert, do not pick and eat wild mushrooms in Victoria. There is no home test available to distinguish safe and edible mushrooms from poisonous mushrooms.

"Anyone who collects and consumes wild mushrooms of unknown species is putting themselves at risk of potential poisoning and serious illness."

Clunes, which is about 30km from Ballarat, has experienced a series of tragic events in 2024. Three local women, Samantha Murphy, Rebecca Young and Hannah McGuire, have died allegedly at the hands of men in the past two months. Miner Kurt Hourigan died in a mine collapse in March, and the area also experienced bushfires over summer.

Less than a year ago, three people died and another was hospitalised for months after allegedly consuming poisonous mushrooms in eastern Victoria. A married couple, both 70, and the wife's sister, 66, died after eating a meal at a Leongatha home in July 2023.

The 66-year-old's husband, who was also at the lunch, spent close to two months in hospital.

A mother of two has been charged with three counts of murder and five of attempted murder.

— With AAP.

