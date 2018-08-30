Father writes heartbreaking note after murder-suicide of his wife and son.

With AAP.

On Tuesday, NSW man Andrew Bond lost the two people dearest to him.

The bodies of his wife, Erica, and nine-year-old son, Lochlan, were discovered at their family home in Wyongah, on the state’s Central Coast, after a suspected murder-suicide.

Police believe the 47-year-old mother killed the schoolboy before taking her own life. According to media reports, it was Lochlan’s grandmother who made the heartbreaking discovery.

Reacting to the deaths via Facebook on Wednesday, Andrew Bond posted a simple, message:

“Words cannot explain,” he wrote, according to The Daily Telegraph. “My angels. Deeply loved.”

Among the last messages Erica, an employee at a local golf shop, posted to her Facebook page was a video about suicide prevention. Another, which she shared on July 10, read: “Depression is REAL. People can smile all day and still be broken inside.”

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Tuggerawong Public School principal Grant McFarland told parents support would be available for Lochlan's classmates and other students over the coming days.

"It is your personal decision about what sensitive discussions you may choose to have with your children tonight," he said.

"Our heartfelt thoughts are with our much-valued student's family and friends at this time."

Parents of the boy's schoolmates posted heartfelt tributes online.

"I can't stop the tears from streaming down my son's face, going to hit him hard being in his classroom," one parent wrote. "This news is heartbreaking."

Officers from the Tuggerah Lakes Police District are continuing their inquiries, but confirmed no other individuals are being sought in relation to the deaths.

