Three time-travelling rom coms you need to watch immediately, because they're the best kind.

I’ve always been a sucker for a good romantic comedy.

I especially love a rom-com if they include some kind of magical element, like a serendipitous meet-cute or a sliding doors moment.

So you can imagine my excitement when Netflix dropped When We First Met last week.

The time-travelling rom-com stars Adam Devine (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Workaholics) as Noah, a 20-something hopeless romantic who is harbouring some pretty big regrets.

Noah meets Avery at a Halloween party and they instantly click. They spend one perfect night together before it abruptly ends with a hug and Avery announcing that she’s so happy to finally have a male friend.

Three years later, Noah is at Avery’s engagement party and he finally realises that he missed his moment. Then he’s given the chance to go back in time and have a do-over.

Yep, it’s the stuff rom-com dreams are made of.

After watching When We First Met I realised I needed a whole lot more of this rom-comy magic in my life.

So I’ve rounded up all the best time-travelling rom-coms:

About Time

About Time is often referred to as the last great romantic comedy (until When We First Met, of course).

This British rom-com tells the story of a guy named Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) who has the ability to time-travel.

One night he meets Mary (Rachel McAdams) in a restaurant in London. They flirt over dinner and afterwards Mary gives Tim her phone number.

But then Tim travels back in time to help out a friend and loses Mary’s number.

The rest of the movie is Tim travelling back in time to try to reconnect with Mary – without negatively affecting anyone’s lives.

It’s super sweet, a bit of a tear-jerker, and the kind of movie you’ll return to time and time again (see what I did there?).

About Time is available on iTunes or in your mum’s DVD collection.

The Time Traveler’s Wife

The Time Traveler’s Wife is based on Audrey Niffenegger’s book of the same name.

In the early 1970s, Henry DeTamble (Eric Bana) survives a car crash that kills his mum by inadvertently time travelling back in time by two weeks.

Moments later, Henry is helped by an older version of himself who has also travelled back in time.

And so begins Henry’s life of inadvertently travelling through time with no control over the timing or the destination.

Then in 1991, Henry meets Claire (Rachel McAdams) in the library where he works. She’s so excited to see him but Henry doesn’t recognise her. He then learns that an older version of himself met Claire when she was just a child.

The pair fall in love and try to have a normal life while Henry continues to unexpectedly travel through time – often visiting Claire in different time periods.

The Time Traveler’s Wife is a heartbreaking and life-affirming journey… and a real tear-jerker.

The Time Traveler’s Wife is available to stream on Stan.

Kate & Leopold

Kate & Leopold is kind of like the time-travelling version of Sleepless in Seattle or You’ve Got Mail.

Leopold, His Grace the 3rd Duke of Albany, travels through time from 1896 New York to present day New York… where he meets Kate (Meg Ryan).

The pair meet-cute and then fall in love as they wine and dine and tour their way through New York.

But then Leopold has to return to 1896 and Kate realises her fate might be completely different to what she expected.

Kate & Leopold is available on iTunes and it’s definitely in your best friend’s neighbour’s DVD collection.

