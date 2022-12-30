5 murder mysteries to watch after you've finished Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

So, you’ve just finished Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and now you consider yourself a bit of a modern day Sherlock Holmes.

Did you see the twists coming from a mile away? Were the clues as obvious to you as a badly wrapped Christmas present?

Maybe you’re a bit like me, absolutely clueless until the protagonist has to explain it in excruciating detail at the very end and then you clap like a monkey with cymbals.

Either way, since we’ve got another week of holidays, I’ve got some crimes for you to solve in your spare time!

Here are the best murder mysteries to fill the gaping hole that Glass Onion has left in your brain.

Murder on the Orient Express.

This Agatha Christie novel turned film has made it to the top of the list because its flavour, its vibe, and its immaculate dramatic flair is very similar to Glass Onion.

The Orient Express and its very wealthy passengers find themselves trapped by an impeccably timed avalanche when a murder most foul occurs. Cue the one, the only, Hercule Poirot. The (very camp) man, considered to be the World’s Greatest Detective, jumps on the case as he puts together clues and interrogates a colourful array of guests to solve the mystery before time runs out.

Inside Man.

Oh, if you haven’t seen this yet you’re in for an absolute treat. If Glass Onion was a bit too flamboyant for you, then this series will inject you with a dose of reality. Somehow giving you chills whilst also making you laugh in the face of murder.

The series stars the ridiculously talented David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch), who plays an empathetic priest that makes some horrendous decisions and Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada, Captain America), a convicted murderer who assists the police with crimes from his jail cell to atone for his sins. The duo carry their own narratives in the series that eventually twist together for an explosive ending.

The plot hinges around criminologist/murderer Jefferson Grieff’s (Tucci) belief that EVERYONE is capable of murder, all they need is a bad day and the right person.

Inside Man is streaming on Netflix.

Only Murders In The Building.

Calling all fun-lovers, this one is FUN. Only Murders In The Building is not everyone’s cup of tea but as someone who believes that not everything ever made needs to be serious and life changing, this one does it for me.

Starring comedic geniuses Martin Short and Steve Martin alongside Disney princess and pop superstar Selena Gomez of all people, the odd ball combo works perfectly for the series.

The series follows three strangers living in the same building in New York’s Upper West Side who all listen to the same true crime podcast and eventually find each other after a death occurs in the apartment block.

Using the knowledge they’ve picked up from said-podcast, the trio decide to investigate the death on their own as they believe it was actually a murder. But, believe it or not, things don’t go smoothly for the three wannabe crime-podcasters.

Only Murders In The Building is streaming on Disney Plus.

Sherlock.

Is this really a best who-dunnit list without recommending at least one adaptation of Sherlock Holmes?

BBC’s Sherlock took the world by storm a decade ago, so I’d be surprised if you haven’t watched the British drama yet, and if you haven’t, then all I can say is I’m jealous! I’d give my left leg to watch the series for the first time again.

Three seasons with three hour-long episodes each, it’s a day's watch if you’re a filthy binger like me.

Sherlock is a modern-day adaptation as we follow Dr Watson’s return from Afghanistan and his struggle with PTSD. Finding it difficult to return to civilian life, he stumbles upon Sherlock who turns everything upside down dragging Watson across London solving murders in only the way Sherlock Holmes can.

Please do me a favour... just give it a go.

Sherlock is currently streaming on Stan.

Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency.

Okay, this one changed my life but I won’t lie to you... it’s weird. Hence why I’ve snuck it in last. You need an open mind before you give this one a crack, but it’s oh so worth it.

Firstly, it co-stars Elijah Wood, like I need to give Mr Frodo Baggins any introduction. Secondly, it combines almost every genre available to man into one jam-packed, nail biting show.

It all begins on a regular day for Todd Brotzman (Wood), who works at a hotel only to find a billionaire has been murdered in the penthouse suite.

In a series of events impossible to explain, Brotzman finds himself a suspect in the investigation and meets a terrifyingly upbeat and eccentric man who's been hired to investigate said murder and wholeheartedly believes the literal universe wants them to work together to solve the case.

If you’re cool with having no clue what’s going on until the last episode, this is the show for you. From psychotic assassins to flying sharks, I PROMISE it all makes sense... eventually.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency is streaming on Netflix.

