Mormons are known for their strict rules. But there are a few wild loopholes.

If you've recently become obsessed with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives or #MomTok on TikTok, then you've probably been exposed to the strict rules that those living in the LDS (Church of Latter Day Saints), otherwise known as Mormons, uphold.

Mormons believe that life is a gift and they keep their body in 'perfect' condition. This means that Mormons stay chaste until marriage, both from penetrative sex and even sometimes hand holding. Dates are often chaperoned and anything sexually explicit is considered sinful.

Some even wear underclothes called 'garments' that are a symbol and reminder of their modesty and chastity.

Mormons also don't drink alcohol or drugs, avoid dishonesty, donate to charity, avoid pornography, dedicate their Sundays to the Lord, and don't swear. Even cigarettes, coffee and tea are banned, the latter due to their caffeine content. There is also no gambling and no abortion, although many Mormons allow birth control methods.

It's safe to say that, for non-Mormons, the dictionary definition of their lives appears very strict.

If you've watched viral Utah-based shows like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City or Mormon TikTok, you're probably pretty confused. They often appear to flout the Mormon rules with reckless abandon (or with shoddy-sounding loopholes).

Like most things, Mormonism comes on a spectrum. There are many Mormons who adhere strictly to the codes above, but there are others who take liberties here and there.