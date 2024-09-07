Mormon Wives star Jennifer Affleck says she is 'the original JLo'.

While the name Jennifer Affleck might elicit some awkward pauses in the wake of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce, it actually belongs to another celeb.

And yes, she has a legitimate connection to the Good Will Hunting star… and her own personal connection to fame, thanks to the airing of our newest obsession, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

THIS Jen Affleck is the wife of Ben's cousin Zac Affleck, making her officially part of the family. Except… it's a wee bit more complicated than that.

Let us explain.

Who is Jennifer Affleck?

Jennifer Affleck is a 25-year-old influencer and one of the stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. She appears on the reality show with her husband, Utah-based medical student Zac Affleck.

Along with their two children, Nora, two, Lucas, one, Jen and Zac share their life on the Disney Plus show, which follows eight Mormon mothers and how they cope in the wake of a sex scandal within their friendship group (more on that here).

Jen and Zac share two children, Nora and Lucas. Image: Instagram/@jenniferlaffleck