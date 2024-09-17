Mayci Neeley's tragic backstory that wasn't included on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is going gangbusters right now.

It follows eight Mormon influencers in the aftermath of a 2022 TikTok sex scandal that made international headlines: when one member of the Mormon MomTok group, Taylor Frankie Paul, revealed she had been engaging in "soft swinging" within their group of married friends.

Shockingly, that's not all when it comes to the drama from this cast.

Mayci Neeley is one of the stars, and on the show, her life appears relatively picture-perfect. But behind the scenes, she has a tragic backstory that wasn't aired.

Watch the official trailer for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Post continues below.



Disney Plus/Hulu.

Who is Mayci Neeley?

Neeley was a young tennis star while studying at Brigham Young University. She has gone on to become CEO of Babymama, a natal nutrition company.

She's also a #MomTok influencer, like all the gals on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and is currently documenting her IVF journey with her husband, Jacob Neeley.

The couple share a blended family, with two kids — a three-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son.