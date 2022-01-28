"She wants to see everything." What it’s really like dressing SJP as Carrie Bradshaw.

Molly Rogers has been there through all the iconic fashion moments in Sex and the City.

The Dior newspaper-print dress, the Vivienne Westwood wedding gown, those blue Manolo Blahnik heels, and all the tulle.

The costume designer worked beside the legendary stylist Patricia Field on all six seasons of the original show and its two spin-off movies, and has now taken over Field's longtime tenure on the show's reboot And Just Like That...

Appearing on Mamamia's fashion podcast What Are You Wearing?, Molly shared exactly what goes into a day's work on the series, and detailed how she creates Carrie Bradshaw's looks alongside the ultimate style muse, Sarah Jessica Parker.

Watch the trailer for And Just Like That... Post continues below.

Molly's workday starts early, arriving on set at 7am.

"I like to be there when Sarah Jessica [Parker] is getting into hair and makeup, in case she has any questions about what she's wearing the whole day," Molly told co-hosts Tamara Davis and Deni Todorovič.

She watches the actors rehearse the scene for that day to make sure the clothes are going to work, and then it's into SJP's dressing room for final touch-ups before they film.

"You choose the necklace with her and then you walk to set with her, watch a couple [of] takes to make sure nothing is moving and everything is looking good," Molly said.

Once the actors are filming, it's time for Molly to (literally) run.

"You run back upstairs to your office if you're on a sound stage, you shop the whole day [and] do fittings," she said.

"You're kind of running between your office, a store, and the set."

During the original series, outfits were mostly sourced in person. While that still happens this time around, social media and online shopping have also become key tools to hunt down items.

"Sometimes on the schedule, there will be an actor that's coming up and you're like 'I've got to get out. I don't trust my shopper to get what I want, I need to go personally'," Molly said.

"Or you're at the computer like, 'Who's got the best red shoes in the world and how do I get [them]?'"

Similarly, while on the original show the costume designers might have had an entire day with Sarah Jessica Parker for her costume fitting, they don't have nearly as much time these days.

"In the original show, we would have 10-hour fittings - they were brutal, they were gruesome, it was pure hell - and it would be on the one day that [Sarah Jessica] wasn't in a scene," Molly said.

"The time has condensed now - you will never have an actor to give you that much time anymore."

Listen to the whole episode of What Are You Wearing? with Molly Rogers here, where she spills more behind-the-scenes secrets. Post continues below.

Here's what their typical fitting session looks like.

"[Sarah Jessica] will text me and say, 'I can spare four hours today', so we block that time out," Molly said.

"Then she'll say 'confirmed' and she'll say 'please order from the fabulous Israeli restaurant so we can have a snack while we're working'.

"We fill the room with clothes after we've read the script - like if she needs a raincoat, we'll have 20 there. And she comes in and goes through the rack and does a kiss or kill," she said.

Earlier in the episode, Molly explained they like to play a game called "kiss or kill", where SJP will go through the rack and either kiss (love) or kill (no thank you) a piece of clothing.

"Whatever's "kiss" stays in the room and whatever's "kill" goes out in the hallway on the return rack," Molly said.

Yes, she really has that much input - and the highly collaborative process will satisfy longtime fans of the show that see the actress as synonymous with the character of Carrie Bradshaw and her inimitable style.

"A lot of the time, [SJP] will go through everything on the rack and try everything on and it will be another kill. She wants to see everything on, whether it's flammable, she doesn't care," she said.

"She doesn't want it to leave the room without seeing it or possibly having it on."

Of course, none of the magic happens without some pump-up jams to get the team motivated for multiple outfit changes.

"We have to have house music or something fierce in the background," Molly said.

"It's hard work, [but] it is glamorous."

Feature image: Instagram/@andjustlikethatcostumes