There are a lot of really fun things about winter. (FYI, this is coming from someone who is extremely excited about not sweating off her makeup every day.)

Like rugging up for a cosy night in, watching the rain all tucked up in bed and eating delicious winter comfort food. And coats! How good is it when the temperature drops just enough so you can wear all your jackets and coats again?

Unfortunately though, cold weather and our skin don’t get along that well. They’re not friends, even more so for the 50 per cent of Aussie women who say they have sensitive skin.

Thankfully, incorporating a few products into your beauty routine will keep your dry skin crying out for hydration happy during winter. Keep scrolling for four affordable winter skin saviours I found in the chemist beauty aisles.

You should know, there comes a winter day when our skin simply decides it needs a whole heap of extra hydration.

It's not your skin's fault - it has to contend with harsh, cool air, drying heaters and excessively hot showers, among other things. All of these environmental factors can cause the skin to become dehydrated.

Something that may help is switching up your daily facial moisturiser to one that's really hydrating, and designed for dry, sensitive skin. QV Face Moisturising Day Cream (150g for $24.95) is the ultimate all-rounder facial moisturiser. It's scientifically formulated to help hydrate even the most sensitive skin for 24 hours. It also happens to be Australia’s number one selling facial moisturiser for sensitive skin in pharmacies¹.

The light, non-greasy, dermatologically tested formula contains Vitamin B3 to help hydrate and support the skin barrier, and SPF30 for added sun protection. It also sits beautifully under your regular SPF you'll have on, and makeup.

It won't clog your pores and doesn't include common irritants like fragrance or colour. The no-fuss formula also won't mess with the rest of your skincare, making it the easy to slot into your existing routine. Done!

(*Side note: Always read the label. Follow the directions for use. Avoid prolonged sun exposure and wear protective clothing, hats and eyewear to further reduce risk. Frequent re-application is required.)

Anyone else get dry lips in winter? This lip balm is brilliant for a few reasons.

A) It's super affordable and accessible - you'll find it at most pharmacies.

B) It has SPF50+ broad spectrum protection.

C) The texture isn't too thick or too thin, it's just right.

And D) You can wear the clear formula over the top of a lip stain or lip liner.

Just don't leave it in the car, OK?

(And yes, you know the drill: Always read the label. Follow the directions for use. Avoid prolonged sun exposure and wear protective clothing, hats and eyewear to further reduce risk. Frequent re-application is required.)

3. QV Bath Oil, 1L for $18.99.

The cooler months are also a time when you might sub out your favourite foaming body wash for a body wash made for dry skin.

Doing so can help keep the skin on your body hydrated, because we all know just how quickly hot showers and wearing stockings and layers can make your body skin look like a snakeskin bodysuit.

QV's Bath Oil is another bathroom staple the whole family can use. It helps to maintain and replenish hydration of the skin, leaving it soft and supple, and can be added to a warm bath or used in the shower.

Trust me, your skin will feel like silk after using. It's heaven.

4. Elucent Anti Ageing Body Moisturiser, 200ml for $34.99.

Again, winter snakeskin legs need extra help. That's where an AHA (alpha-hydroxy acid) body moisturiser comes in.

This one is a hydrating lotion that sinks into the skin, and contains 12 per cent AHAs – 8 per cent lactic acid and 4 per cent glycolic acid to help with exfoliation and skin renewal. It's also great if you want to get rid of patchy fake tan. The non-offensive smell is an added bonus!

¹Reference: Data sourced from IRI MarketEdge Scan MAT 01/12/2019 based on data definitions provided by Ego Pharmaceuticals