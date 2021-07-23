From mulled wine to espresso martinis: 5 non-alcoholic recipes for Dry July.

July is objectively a great time to stay at home and get creative in the alcohol-free cocktail department.

Whether you're in lockdown or dabbling in Dry July, you're probably perusing the web for the best recipes. Well, I have one requirement of you: Pull up a chair, my friends.

I've been sober for one and a half years now and so I've tasted my fair share of booze-free drinks, and let me tell you - there's a large range of recipes out there that just don't cut it.

They can leave you feeling like you're better off just having water. And no one actually likes drinking water.

But when you find a great recipe and successfully execute it, well, it can feel magical. You feel like some master mixologist who has found the key to teetotaling in style.

Watch: 4 beverages more hydrating than regular water. Post continues below.

Key criteria for an exceptional alcohol-free bev (in my opinion) are as follows:

1) Must taste like a real cocktail. No spruced-up-soft-drink imposters allowed. I want to feel like I'm drinking the real deal, PLOISE.

2) Must not be tricky to make. Max four or five main ingredients.

3) Must not include 'fruit juice' as an ingredient. I mean, juice-based mocktails have their place. It's just not... here. It's on the kids' menu at a beachside resort pool bar.

And with those golden rules in mind, I've decided to taste-test my way through the first part of Sydney's lockdown to bring you four great recipes that hit the brief.

What you'll need:

Ingredients:

To garnish:

Coffee bean or grated chocolate

Glass:

Martini Glass like this one from Luigi Bormioli

Method:

1. Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake.

2. Half fill the shaker with ice and shake again - hard and briefly.

3. Finely strain into your glass and top with a coffee bean or grated chocolate.

Listen to The Quicky, Mamamia's daily news podcast where they discuss the booze-free movement amongst the younger generation. Post continues below.



2. Mulled Wine

What you'll need:

1 bottle of your favourite alcohol-free red wine (I used Plus Minus Pinot Noir)

1 orange, cut into slices

6 whole cloves

3 cinnamon sticks

3 star anise

1/4 cup of honey

Glass:

A stemless wine glass like this one from Krosno or a mug like this one from Salt&Pepper

Method:

1. Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan over medium heat.

2. Bring to a simmer then turn heat down to low for 10 minutes.

3. Serve warm with a few of the orange slices and a cinnamon stick.





3. Winter Cup (A Winter Pimm's Cup alternative)

What you'll need:

50ml Seedlip Grove 42

50ml freshly brewed and sweetened fruit tea (I used this strawberry and raspberry one)

1tsp balsamic vinegar

Ginger beer

To garnish:

Seasonal fruit

Sage leaf

Glass:

A vintage-style glass like this one from Luigi Bormioli

Method:

1. Combine the first three ingredients in a glass with ice.

2. Fill the rest of the glass with ginger beer.

3. Stir to combine and garnish with slices of fruits like pear, strawberry or fig. Top with a sage leaf.

4. Amalfi Spritz (An Aperol Spritz alternative)

What you'll need:

60mL Lyre's Italian Spritz

60mL Lyre's Classico (a non-alcoholic Prosecco alternative)

30mL soda water (or to taste)

Garnish:

Orange slices

Glass:

A Spritz glass like this one from Luigi Bormioli

Method

1. Add all ingredients into a glass and stir.

2. Add ice and garnish with some orange slices.

5. Chelada

What you'll need:

1 can golden ale (I used Athletic Brewing non-alcoholic Golden Ale)

2 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice

For the rim: Coarse salt or Tajin

Glass:

Tall glass or schooner

Method:

1. Rub lime juice on the rim of a large, tall glass and salt the rim or use Tajin.

2. Add the lime juice.

3. Fill the glass with ice and pour in the beer and stir gently.

Have any good non-alcoholic recommendations? Let me know in the comment section below!

Feature Image: Mamamia

Calling all home-cooks! Like a $50 gift voucher for your thoughts? For your chance, take our quick survey .



