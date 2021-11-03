As Cleo comes home, we're thinking of the parents whose children are still missing.

On Wednesday morning we woke up to incredible news.

Four-year-old Cleo Smith found alive and well after allegedly being snatched from her family's tent more than two weeks ago.

She was rescued from the locked bedroom of a WA home at 1am this morning.

She peered up from a police officer's arm as she was scooped up to safety.

"My name is Cleo," she told them.

We don't yet know what happened to Cleo in that house. What she endured will no doubt come to light in coming days and weeks as police interrogate the man they found with her.

Welcome home, Cleo.

To the families still searching – know we're holding space for you too.

Feature image: Facebook/WA Police.