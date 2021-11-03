News
opinion

As Cleo comes home, we're thinking of the parents whose children are still missing.

On Wednesday morning we woke up to incredible news.

Four-year-old Cleo Smith found alive and well after allegedly being snatched from her family's tent more than two weeks ago.

She was rescued from the locked bedroom of a WA home at 1am this morning. 

She peered up from a police officer's arm as she was scooped up to safety.

"My name is Cleo," she told them. 

We don't yet know what happened to Cleo in that house. What she endured will no doubt come to light in coming days and weeks as police interrogate the man they found with her. 

Welcome home, Cleo. 

To the families still searching – know we're holding space for you too.

You can keep up to date with Gemma Bath's articles here, or follow her on Instagram, @gembath.

Feature image: Facebook/WA Police. 

Tags: australian-news

Top Comments

fififreedom 5 hours ago
what a fab story .. 
pollyanna 8 hours ago
It is nothing short of a miracle that little Cleo Smith has been found, alive, seemingly without physical injuries, but goodness knows the depth of her trauma. The childhood PTSD that will impact her, which will change over the years when she becomes an adult, as small triggers can set off a memory that she will have buried or thought she had dealt with, only to discover that as an adult, adult PTSD is different to in her childhood. Her disappearance triggered off my abusive upbringing, which didn’t involve abduction, as it was parental abuse of all kinds. It also made me think about kids who went missing when I was a child. The Beaumont Children - 3 siblings on their way to the beach. Eloise Wooldridge, who was taken from her bedroom, through the window, age 8, she would be 60 now if she was alive. There are many teenagers who seemingly leave home due to conflict or abuse, & sadly, there whereabouts is rarely known again, with their friends and siblings ne’er knowing if they are alive or fell into the trap of an evil person. Hopefully, we will receive news one day that William Tyrell is found and is alive, 7+ years later. Indigenous children who are abducted or go missing, sadly rarely get the same media coverage, making it harder to find them and bring them home safely. Thank God Cleo is one of the blessed ones. 
