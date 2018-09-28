Jacinda Ardern just retold a very awkward encounter she had with President Donald Trump.

From popping into the United Nations General Assembly with her baby girl Neve to taking on Late Show host Stephen Colbert, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is certainly gaining fans in the US.

And honestly, we’re not surprised.

After appearing on The Late Show yesterday, many American viewers spoke about how jealous they were of New Zealand’s leader. (Us too, guys, us too).

When Ardern walked onto the set of the US talk show, Colbert described the 37-year-old as the biggest thing to happen to New Zealand since “Frodo dropped the ring into Mt Doom”.

A big Lord of the Rings fan himself, Colbert was quick to ask Ardern what it was like growing up near Hobbiton, which she said was “slightly offensive” as people often assume every New Zealander starred in the fantasy series.

Colbert also quizzed the NZ PM on her interactions with US President Donald Trump.

Asking her what she thought of world's leaders laughing at Trump's UN speech, she said: "There was a little laugh and he said I didn't expect that response and there was a bigger laugh then people laughed with him."

She also spoke about an incredibly awkward moment that occurred while discussing the aluminium and steel tariffs the US imposed on NZ.

While discussing the tariffs with President Trump, Ardern's partner Clark Gayford tripped and knocked over a flagpole.

"The flag went down... as I turned around he was holding a long metal prong," she told Colbert.

"I'm surprised no one leapt on it at that point because it looked like a weapon," she added.

Earlier this week, Ardern was the first female world leader to bring an infant to a meeting of the UN General Assembly.

Baby Neve watched on from the lap of her father, fishing show host Gayford, as Prime Minister Ardern delivered a speech at the Nelson Mandela peace summit.

She then had kisses with her mum when the leader returned to her seat.

Ardern decided to take her daughter on the six-day trip to the US, as she is still breastfeeding.

Ardern is the youngest female leader anywhere in the world and the second world leader to give birth while in office.

Want to help Mamamia with some new ideas? Plus go in the chance to win $50? Take our quick survey now.