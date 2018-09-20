Why people are creeped out by Drake's texts to Millie Bobby Brown.

Hollywood is full of unlikely friendships.

We don’t know what Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg would talk about over coffee, but the two have reportedly been great friends for years, and even host a cooking show together.

One unlikely Hollywood friendship people have…mixed feelings…about after a comment at the Emmys this week is that of Drake and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.



When asked about her pal Drake, the 14-year-old actress who plays Eleven in the sci-fi series, told Access Hollywood, “I love him.”

But that wasn’t the weird part.

“I met him in Australia, and he’s honestly so fantastic — a great friend and a great role model,” she said of the 31-year old rapper.

“We just texted each other the other day, and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like, ‘I miss you more.’” (Okay, getting weirder)…

“(He gives me advice) about boys.”

Um. What?

Drake gives Millie Bobby Brown advice about boys.

If we cast our minds back to age 14 we’ll recall that any type of boy advice was wholeheartedly welcomed (actually, it still is), but many people think a man in his 30s texting a teenage girl about boys is, um, a little bit creepy.

In fact, people are straight-up outraged – throwing around words like “troubling,” “disturbing,” “creepy,” and even “predatory”.

Yikes.

Here’s what the internet is saying:

Millie also said she plans to catch up with Drake when his tour heads her way in November.

Millie also said she plans to catch up with Drake when his tour heads her way in November.