THAT GOLD DRESS and 7 other references you may have missed in Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers'.

Is Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' stuck in your head on repeat?

The two-time Grammy nominee released the single from her forthcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation, less than a week ago, and the song has already become the self-love anthem for 2023.

'Flowers' is an ode to singledom; a "f**k you" to those who have wronged you, and a song that many fans believe is a subtle (not-so-subtle) jab at her ex-husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, with whom she was on-and-off with for a decade.

From the gold dress to the house it was filmed in, here are all the hidden details in the song's music video.

1. The first verse is a nod to their Malibu home.

The song opens with Miley singing: "We were good, we were gold. Kind of dream that can't be sold. We were right, 'til we weren't. Built a home and watched it burn."

In 2018, Cyrus and Hemsworth's Malibu home burned down in the Woolsey Fires. Following the fire, the couple got engaged for the second time, married, and nine months later, split.

In a December 2020 interview on The Howard Stern Show, the singer shared how if the fire never happened, she’s not sure if she and Hemsworth would've ever married.

"Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, 'What could be purposeful about this?' I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him," she said.

2. The black suit she wore.

In the music video, Cyrus wears a black suit while dancing around the house.

And although a stretch, many fans are reporting that it's the same suit Hemsworth wore to the Avengers: Endgame premiere, where he supposedly asked the singer to "behave for once" after she pretended to lick him.

One Twitter user wrote: "I need someone to confirm that the suit jacket @MileyCyrus wears at the end of the FLOWERS mv is actually one of he who shall not be named's."

Meanwhile, others are posting side-by-side pics of the pop star and her former husband for comparison.

Although on closer inspection the suit jackets are different (check the lapels), it's an interesting outfit choice that could have been intentional.

3. A viral interview.

According to Billboard, Cyrus makes a reference to a viral interview from 2019, right before the couple split up.

When attending the Vanity Fair Oscars after party together, Hemsworth and Cyrus were stopped to speak to Access Hollywood. The reporter praised the singer, but Hemsworth mistakenly assumed the compliment was for him.

"We’ve loved you for so long," the journalist told Cyrus.

Hemsworth responded with, "Thank you," while the reporter said, "Oh yeah, I’m not talking about you."

The Hunger Games actor rolled his eyes and smiled through the awkward moment.

Then when asked what a dance looked like between them, Cyrus responded by grinding on her husband.

"Don’t do it, don’t do it. Sweetheart, we’re on the carpet," he told her.

In a blink-and-you-miss-it moment in the 'Flowers' music video, Cyrus mimics the grinding motion, suggesting she's reclaiming the dance move for herself.

4. A hint as to why they split.

In the bridge of the song, Cyrus sings: "I didn't wanna leave you, I didn't wanna fight. Started to cry, but then remembered I..."

There have been suggestions that line refers to the fallout of their relationship, something Cyrus addressed in her Howard Stern interview.

The singer shared that "there was too much conflict" in their relationship, which led to their split.

"When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone," she said. "I don't get off on drama or fighting."

5. The song was released on Liam Hemsworth's birthday.

Yep.

Cyrus released her break-up anthem on her ex's birthday, January 13. And it looks like she thought it through - releasing it on his birthday in Australia.

When posting the announcement on her socials, the singer listed the major cities, and what time the song would be released in each.

At the top of the list was Sydney, with the release date being January 13. However, when you got to LA - where she is - it would come out on January 12.

7. An alleged affair.

According to an unofficial source, Cyrus filmed her entire music video in the same house Hemsworth used to cheat on her with "14 women".

While the claim is entirely unchecked, it's gone viral on social media.

"The house where the music video for Miley Cyrus’ Flowers was recorded, was previously used by Liam Hemsworth to cheat on Miley with more than 14 women while they were married," Twitter account @ThePopTingz wrote.

Others speculate the house is the Studio City home that Cyrus had purchased herself in 2011 as a symbol of her independence. Either way, it's clear that this filming location was NOT a coincidence.

8. That gold dress.

And the final hidden detail might be the biggest stretch, so take it with a grain of salt.

In the video, Cyrus wears a vintage gold dress from YSL's fall 1991 collection which features a draped hood, criss-cross waistline, and prominent cut-out.

Fans have speculated it's a reference to the gold dress Jennifer Lawrence wore to the Hunger Games premiere, insinuating Hemsworth cheated on her with his former co-star.

However, nothing has been verified.

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments!

Feature image: YouTube/Miley Cyrus.