"You had to see the look on his face." The night Mike Tyson caught his ex-wife with Brad Pitt.

If there’s one thing we ordinary people would never expect to happen to us, it’s catching our on-again-off-again partner with… Brad Pitt.

But Mike Tyson is no ordinary person and in 1989 that is exactly what happened to him.

At the time, Tyson was in the middle of getting a divorce after a tumultuous one-year marriage to actress Robin Givens.

Despite the divorce, Tyson said he and Givens would occasionally meet up for “quickies”… until Pitt (who at the time was less ‘leading man’ and more ‘stoned surfer-boy’) arrived on the scene after meeting Givens on the set of her TV show Head of the Class.

In his memoir Undisputed Truth, the former world heavyweight champion recalled the day he discovered Givens with Pitt in her car after visiting her house for a “quickie” before going to see his lawyer… about their divorce.

He also wrote about catching them in bed together on another occasion.

“Dude, don’t strike me,” Pitt reportedly said, “Don’t strike me.”

“You had to see the look on his face,” Tyson wrote in his book. “He looked like he was ready to receive his last rites. He also looked stoned out of his gourd.”

In 2012, Tyson recalled the event again on US talk show Conan, saying he was "emotionally comatose" and no threat to Pitt.

Givens has disputed Tyson's series of events, admitting on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2019 she hadn't read her ex-husband's book.

"Pulling up in the driveway? That part's true. I thought he said he caught us in bed. I didn't read the book, but I was told he said he caught us in bed, which never happened.

"Never, ever, ever happened."

She also said Pitt never begged Tyson not to hurt him.

"Does that sound like Brad? Brad’s got swag, you know what I mean. No, never."

Givens and Pitt dated briefly after Pitt appeared on her show Head of the Class.

He dated a number of his early co-stars, including Jill Schoelen, Juliette Lewis and Christina Applegate before a highly publicised relationship and engagement to his Seven co-star Gwyneth Paltrow, who he dated from 1994 to 1997.

In 1998, Pitt met Friends actress Jennifer Aniston and they married in Malibu in 2000... And we all know what happened next.

Pitt and Aniston divorced in 2005 after he met Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith, and they ultimately became one of the most famous couples on earth before their divorce in 2016.