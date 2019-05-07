If you’ve been on Facebook or Instagram today, there’s a good chance you’ve seen or heard about this thing that’s on called the 2019 Met Gala.

Basically, it’s this little dress up shindig hosted by Vogue editor Anna Wintour at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, where every major celebrity pays upwards of $42,700 a ticket to get dressed up according to a pre-set theme and walk the red carpet.

This year, the Met Gala theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion, and boy, did the famous people go all out with their costumes.

From Lady Gaga’s FOUR OUTFIT strip show on the steps of the Met, to Cardi B’s all-red feather number some have likened to what your pads look like when you’ve got a heavy flow, there was a lot to process on the Met Gala red carpet.

That’s why we’ve sifted through the sequins and rounded up 19 small, but really bloody cool details from some of your favourite outfits that you might’ve missed amongst all of the Met Gala madness.

1. Harry Styles’ jewellery.

While everyone was fawning over Harry Styles' sheer Gucci jumpsuit, did you notice the former One Direction singer's gold H and S rings?

Styles also wore a multi-coloured manicure, and a single pearl earring. Tres chic.

2. Elle Fanning's manicure.

Let the record show actress Elle Fanning's manicure was the real star of the 2019 Met Gala red carpet.

Created by celebrity manicurist Mar Y Sol, each of Fanning's nails (excluding the thumbs) had its own miniature charm clipped on, including a burger, french fries and a mini Colgate toothpaste.

3. Serena Williams' sneakers.

Probably the best bit about tennis champion Serena Williams' custom Versace gown was how she wore it with a pair of bright yellow Nike sneakers.

We can get around this kind of event footwear.

4. Tessa Thompson's whip.

In case you missed it, the whip actress Tessa Thompson carried in her hands on the red carpet was actually... her hair.

The plait, which appeared to have been wrapped in plastic or latex, gave us part dominatrix, part jockey vibes.

5. Kristen Stewart's eyebrows.

Did you notice Kristen Stewart's neon orange and white Met Gala eyebrows?

We have so many questions about how she pulled this look off, including if they're... permanent?

6. Sophie Turner's glitter hair.

Because no amount of glitter is enough on Met Gala day, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner went the extra mile and coated her slicked back hair in silver glitter. We think Sansa Stark would approve.

7. Hailey Bieber's g-string.

At first glance, Hailey Bieber's baby pink dress with a high neck and long sleeves looked fairly demure...

Until she turned around and showed off a very low open back, complete with a diamante-encrusted g-banger that read WANG.

8. Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx arriving together.

No, this is not an outfit detail.

But the fact Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx rocked up to the Met Gala together is important because it proves they are still a couple. Bless them.

9. Cara Delevingne's headpiece.

There was a lot going on with British model Cara Delevingne's Met Gala outfit - a sheer catsuit with multicoloured stripes, a matching cane and silver glitter nipple pasties.

But check out her headpiece!! The masterpiece includes banana peels, a fried egg, teeth, hands and lollies. Yeah.

10. Kanye West's... face.

Sorry, but we had to include Kanye West's crestfallen face in this round up because holy heck, the man looks like he'd rather be anywhere else but on the Met Gala red carpet escorting his lovely wife.

Seriously... why so sad, Kanye?

11. Katy Perry's costume change.

After walking the Met Gala red carpet dressed as a chandelier, Katy Perry then changed into her second costume for the evening.

A cheeseburger.

12. Ezra Miller eyes.

This Salvador Dali/Inception-inspired face makeup from actor Ezra Miller was CREEPY.

But also masterful, because it actually looks like an optical illusion. Side note - would be great if someone could teach us how to draw on eyebrows like this.

13. The sexual meaning behind Lena Dunham and Jemima Kirke's outfits.

If you thought Girls actresses Lena Dunham and Jemima Kirke came dressed as quirky best friends (which... they are), you might be surprised to know there is a hidden ~sexual~ meaning behind the pair's outfits.

According to the designer responsible for these looks, Christopher Kane, Dunham's outfit represents a person who has a 'rubber fetish', and Kirke's, a person with a 'balloon fetish'.

Fun.

14. Lupita Nyong’o's hair accessories.

How awesome are the five golden combs stuck in Lupita Nyong’o's hair? Her look feels like a camp rainbow version of Marie Antoinette.

15. Kerry Washington's secret message.

We LOVE the wise words scribbled all over actress Kerry Washington's Met Gala dress, as well as emblazoned on her rings.

'Negativity is noise' is our new daily affirmation.

16. Ashley Graham's hair braid and stockings.

The most extra, yet wearable hair of the Met Gala evening goes to supermodel Ashley Graham, who wore a plait with multiple clips, bows and brooches.

Her stockings were also scribbled in writing. Unlike Washington's words, hers weren't quite so philosophical. Rather, an ode to fashion designer Dapper Dan.

17. Zendaya's pumpkin carriage purse.

We give singer and actress Zendaya an A+ for effort - she went to the 2019 Met Gala dressed as Cinderella, escorted by her fairy godmother and stylist Law Roach.

Two details you might've missed from Zendaya's outfit include: her diamond pumpkin carriage purse, and the glass slipper she left on the Met Gala red carpet.

The woman knows how to follow through with a theme.

18. Kacey Musgraves' handbag.

Speaking of cool handbags, singer Kacey Musgraves completed her hot pink Barbie outfit with a hot pink hair dryer handbag.

Is it weird that we'd actually really like to wear this out?

19. Jared Leto's... head.

OK... you 100 per cent did not miss the detail that singer and actor Jared Leto carried a replica of his own head down the Met Gala red carpet, but we chucked it in here anyway.

