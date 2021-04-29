Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your weekly review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, co-host of Mamamia's podcast, The Undone, and Audience Development Executive, Emily Vernem, reviews the Mermade Hair Spin Curler.

My whole life I’ve had sleek black hair. Because of the single dark tone, it was pretty hard to see texture in my hair so I was able to get away with not needing to “do” it.

Only on special occasions, I would straighten it and there have been a handful of times where a few friends would curl it (even though you couldn’t really tell).

Fast forward to two months ago, I had a quarter-life crisis and dyed it… blue. Honestly, best decision of my life, I love my hair but soon realised that you can in fact see texture.

So I thought now was the best time to actually learn how to curl my own hair after avoiding the practice for 25 years.

I was recently given the new Mermade Hair Spin Curler, $89, and I thought this was the perfect opportunity to face my fears and put some styling effort into my hair.

The Mermade Hair Spin Curler. Image: Supplied.

Trialling the Mermade Hair Spin Curler.

So there were a few things I already knew about hair curling (purely from watching my friends curl my hair).

1. I have really thick hair so I have to section it.

2. I know you have to curl away from your face?? Sounds weird but I trust it.

So step one I was able to do easily. Step two, not so much.

I have a very poor sense of direction and there were many times where I would just sit with my hair burning on the curler as I try to figure out which way I'm supposed to be turning it.

This curler addressed that issue perfectly. The barrel of the curler automatically spins in both left and right directions. So when I was curling my hair on the left side, I would press the left button and right side, right button. Because of this, it literally took me 15.7 minutes to curl my hair (yes I timed it).

The curls were also pretty decent looking, they all looked the same size and consistency and when they dropped, my hair still looked so lush and put together.

Image: Supplied

I do want to say that the release lever is really close to the buttons so on my first try it was pretty hard to find and I would accidentally press the buttons instead. Please see the video below of me demonstrating my failure (the ripping out my cartilage piercing was my own fault).

Once I got used to this, it was a non-issue.

My final thoughts.

Mermade Hair is famously known for its waver tool that gives you lush waves… exactly like a mermaid. So I was really interested to see their take on the curler.

Although $89 is a bit pricey for me (I have a rule where I try not to buy any clothes/beauty/skincare over $50), it’s a pretty great price for a hair tool.

I’m still getting used to curling my hair, in general, so I don’t really have anything to compare this tool to, but for a first-time curler, it’s great. I’d definitely recommend it to anyone who’s struggled with curling their hair in the past as it’s easy to use and it curls so quickly.

Happy curling!

And please be careful playing with your hair if you’ve got fresh piercings done (even though I’m pretty sure that I’m the only person who’s ever done this).

Feature image: Mamamia.