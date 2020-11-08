Melbourne restrictions have been eased once more, with intrastate travel restrictions removed.

From 11:59pm on Sunday, Melbournians will be free from COVID-19 travel restrictions within Victoria.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the news on Sunday, saying the current 25-kilometre rule and the "ring of steel" separating metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria will be removed.

It comes as the state has recorded its ninth straight day without a new COVID-19 case, bring the 14-day average for daily cases in Melbourne to 0.4.

Travel freedom is set to expand again when the NSW border reopens to Victorians on November 23.

A number of other restrictions will also ease from Monday, including hospitality numbers increasing to 40 indoor patrons and 70 outdoor patrons.

A household will also now be able to receive up to two different adult visitors per day, either together or separately, excluding any intimate partners or those who ordinarily reside at the household.

From November 22, up to 10 visitors at a time can visit a household and up to 50 people can gather outdoors from any number of households.

On Saturday, Health Minister Martin Foley announced an enforcement blitz on businesses and workplaces posing a high risk of COVID-19 transmission would be conducted over the weekend.

Compliance checks by police, Work Safe and the Department of Health and Human Services could see offenders hit with fines of up to $10,000.

"Overwhelmingly Victorian businesses are doing the right thing," Mr Foley told reporters on Saturday.

The run of low or zero cases has allowed Victoria to welcome the first international flights to Melbourne since June 30, with the resumption of flights from New Zealand from Monday.

Victoria's COVID-19 death toll is 819, and 907 people have died from the virus across Australia.

