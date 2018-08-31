Meghan Markle has given her first TV interview since becoming a royal.

In the months following Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry, we have been following her every step as she has graced the world stage, attending multiple charity functions with her now husband.

But what we’ve really been waiting for is another sit-down interview with the now Duchess of Sussex, to gain an insight into her new life as a member of the British Royal Family.

According to The Daily Mail, that wait is now finally over: Meghan Markle has sat down for an interview that will come to our screens in September.

The programme will centre around Her Majesty, titled Queen of the World, focusing on the work she has done for the Commonwealth.

The film crew has reportedly been following the Queen around for over a year and have been given unprecedented access to the her life, including her family, staff and residences.

Markle will speak of her own commitment to her newly appointed role with Prince Harry as the Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors and her dedication to helping young people with issues important to them.

Prince Harry will also appear in the documentary, along with his brother Prince William. However there has been no mention on whether Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has given an interview.

This will be the first time we have seen a TV sit-down chat with Markle since her engagement interview with Prince Harry last November.

The documentary, which will be a two-part series and be broadcast by ITV in the UK, will air one month before the newlyweds are set to travel to Australia in October.