The subtle fashion tricks Meghan Markle used to hide her royal baby bump.

Following rumours that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant, Kensington Palace has confirmed that Meghan Markle is expecting a baby with Prince Harry… And well, how did not everybody see this coming?

Meghan, who has already had her 12-week scan, has been covering her bump with less figure-hugging outfits and uh, strategically placed purple folders.

Pregnancy rumours went into overdrive over the weekend after Meghan attended Princess Eugenie’s wedding in a rather roomy Givenchy coat.

The Duchess is known for wearing more form-fitting clothing, so not even the cooler autumn weather in Windsor could stop the speculation.

She had also only done up the top two buttons of her coat, perhaps to give herself extra room.

Arriving in Sydney on Monday, Meghan was seen holding two folders, covering her midsection. It all but confirmed the pregnancy for some... Because when was the last time we saw a royal carry stationary?

Kensington Palace announced the news just hours after their arrival in Australia.

The Daily Mail reported celebrity stylist Lucas Armitage said it was hard not to speculate when Meghan started to wear baggier items.

"I particularly like the navy coat and styling it how she has; by doing up the top two buttons and allowing the rest to move freely away from her body to create drape and disguise any bump.

"It’s also interesting to see how she keeps her legs on show even when wearing heavy coats - another styling trick to make her look less covered and avoid speculation."

The Duchesses baby bump would not have been visible until very recently, but she has kept her stomach well-covered for the past couple of months.

Now the news is out in the open, we can't wait to see what the Duchess will wear during her royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

Prince Harry and Meghan have 76 engagements across 16 days in the four countries, which means a lot of different outfits and many opportunities to spot a bump.