Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released the first episode of their podcast, Archewell Audio.

Available exclusively on Spotify, their new series is reportedly part of a $US40million ($52.5m) deal with the streaming giant.

The first episode sees several high-profile guests, including singer Elton John, comedian James Corden and tennis champion Naomi Osaka, reflect on the lessons they learned in 2020 and what they hope for 2021.

Mixed in with the conversations with guests were tidbits of more personal moments of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been largely shielded from the public after stepping down as 'senior members' of the royal family in January 2020.

Here are three best moments from their first episode.

Archie speaks publicly for the first time.

At the end of the episode, the parents bring their one-year-old son Archie on the podcast, giving him the microphone to wish guests a Happy New Year.

"You can speak into it," Prince Harry tells Archie.

"Archie, is it fun?" Markle asked, to which Archie says, "Fun?"

"Fun!" Markle repeats.

Harry says: "After me. Ready? Happy..."

"Happy," Archie repeats.

Markle and Prince Harry then both say, "New..."

"New Year," Archie completes the phrase. His parents then cheer as Archie laughs. Many have commented that it appears Archie has an American accent.

If you want to hear Archie speak, it happens at 31:56 in the podcast episode.

A wedding song from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, also ended their podcast with a song "that means so much to [them]".

"Not a toast per se, but a song – which is about shining a light," Prince Harry explained, introducing the famous gospel song 'This Little Light of Mine'.

Markle reflected: "'This Little Light of Mine' played at the very end of our wedding... while we were walking down the steps of the church. It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together."

She then quoted the late Martin Luther King, Jr, saying, "darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that".

"The message of this song is one we hold so dearly. It’s about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place," Prince Harry added. "As we come to the end of this year and look to the future… let’s hold onto the lessons we’ve learned about how important it is to take care of one another, and how meaningful our connections are… even when they’re physically impossible."

"Love wins," they both said.

"'This Little Light of Mine' played at the very end of our wedding," Meghan Markle shared. Image: Getty.

Lessons of 2020.

Over the 33 minute episode, a number of guests spoke openly about what their year has entailed.

Their experiences were varied, with comedian James Corden sharing the silver lining of spending more time with his young family, whilst Elton John spoke about being a recovering alcoholic.

"I think what I've learned about myself is I really don't have FOMO [fear of missing out]. I'm really happy staying in. I could lose a day staring at the corner of a rug," James Corden reflected. "I think being able to spend time with my children, I feel like my relationship with them has changed. Being around them more, the five of us in our house has really brought quite a lot of joy to me."

Elton John shared: "I’m a recovering alcoholic so I have an AA meeting from this house every Sunday. I connect with friends who I’ve known for over 30 years in the programme, and that’s great. If it hadn't been for Zoom I don’t know what we would’ve done, I really don’t. Without Zoom … it’s been a lifesaver."

The couple added at the end of the episode that they hope next year is filled with more light.

You can listen to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's podcast here.

