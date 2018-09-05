The Queen isn't fond of Meghan Markle's latest fashion choice and we are confused.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Meghan Markle loves a pantsuit.

The Duchess of Sussex often opts for trousers for official outings, and overnight she wore a black pantsuit for the annual WellChild Awards this week.

She also wore cream pants to a Wimbledon match in July and a pantsuit during her official tour of Ireland with husband Prince Harry.

While there is no official royal rule banning women from wearing pants or suits, Meghan's go-to style does not have the Queen's seal of approval. Which is... confusing. Because Meghan looks freaking glorious.

Alas, Queen Elizabeth II herself has only worn pants once (once!) on official duty, during a tour of Canada in 1970.

She prefers women in the royal family to wear dresses or skirts. But thankfully, Meghan is not on board with this unspoken rule.

She has reportedly "found certain rules in the royal household difficult to understand, like the fact that the Queen prefers women in dresses or skirts rather than trouser suits, and is often asking Harry why things have to be done in a certain way," a source told PEOPLE.

"I think she finds it a little frustrating at times, but this is her new life, and she has to deal with it," they added.

The WellChild Awards celebrate the UK's inspiring sick youth as well as the work of their caregivers. Prince Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007.