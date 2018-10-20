The touching story behind the dress Meghan Markle wore to the ANZAC memorial.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

It’s no coincidence Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has chosen her trip to Australia as the time to start publicly celebrating our most famous designers. From Karen Gee, to Martin Grant and Dion Lee, Markle’s choice to wear them this week is a thoughtful gesture to her host nation.

It’s clear a lot of consideration went into selecting the appropriate look for each occasion, with the help of her stylist friend Jessica Mulroney. And today was no exception.

The mum-to-be and her husband, Prince Harry, visited the ANZAC memorial in Sydney’s Hyde Park for the opening of its redesign, and there was something noticeably different about her choice of outfit.

It wasn’t that her ensemble was all black, but rather who designed it.

The 37-year-old's fit-and-flare dress was a piece by Emilia Wickstead - a New Zealand-born designer. Likely a very deliberate move by the pregnant royal.

See, today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were paying respects to the Australian and New Zealand soldiers who fought in the war.

Her outfit choice could have been a subtle way to acknowledge the alliance between both countries, and to honour the efforts, contributions and sacrifices made by the two nations.

The name Emilia Wickstead might sound familiar in connection with Meghan's.

After the former Suits star and Prince Harry tied to knot in May, Wickstead released controversial declarations about the Givenchy wedding dress, claiming it was a blatant copy of one of her designs.

"Her dress is identical to one of our dresses," Wickstead told The Daily Mail.

She later retracted the claim, publishing an apologetic official statement to The Cut.

"I do not think that her wedding dress was a copy of any of our designs. I have the greatest respect for Clare Waight Keller and the House of Givenchy - a huge source of inspiration to me," she said.

"Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day and I have the utmost admiration and respect for her."

Given today's choice by the Duchess, it seems all must be forgiven.