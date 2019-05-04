The Royals have given one of the biggest clues yet that Meghan's baby is close.

To catch up on all things royal family, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you covered.

There’s been a lot of speculation over the past few weeks that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is about to give birth. I mean sure, she’s nine months pregnant, so there’s that. But with the cloak of privacy she and Prince Harry have strung up around the whole thing, tabloids have been in a frenzy trying to pinpoint precisely when we can expect the Royal arrival.

But now we’ve had the biggest official clue yet that the baby is imminent, if not already here (which is another theory doing the rounds).

In a statement released today, Sussex Household announced that Prince Harry is postponing a scheduled visit to Amsterdam.

“Due to the logistical planning for the traveling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex’s scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019,” a spokesperson for the couple said, according to PEOPLE. “The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9th May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned.”

(“Logistical” reasons seems like an odd way to refer to the birth of a child, but sure.)

The Amsterdam trip has been in Prince Harry’s diary for months, and whether or not he would keep the arrangement has been tipped as a key indicator of the status of Baby Sussex. The Hague appointment, however, is unlikely to shift, given the Duke’s pivotal role in the Invictus Games. Since the inception of the tournament, which celebrates the sporting achievements of wounded veterans, he has attended and played a part in every game so far, including those held in Sydney last year.

Coincidentally, it was also during their royal tour down-under that the royal couple publicly announced Meghan’s pregnancy.

The speculation has been fuelled by the fact that the Duke and Duchess announced in April that they would be keeping the details around their first child's birth under wraps.

That means no details on the choice of hospital and no bost-birth photo-call. This breaks from a tradition set by Meghan's in-laws, the late Princess Diana and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who both posed with their newborns on the steps of the famous Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private," the statement read.

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

