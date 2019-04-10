Inside the $18,000 per night hotel where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had their babymoon.

To catch up on all things royal family, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you covered.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Megs and Haz to us) recently enjoyed a four-day stay at Heckfield Place, a five-star hotel in Hampshire, reports The Sun‘s royal correspondent, Emily Andrews.

Considering Meghan is reportedly very close to the end of her pregnancy, we’re calling this little sojourn what it is: a babymoon.

Heckfield Place is a restored Georgian mansion, and has everything that the term entails: gardens, a spa, organic farms for a “farm to table” restaurant, and its own damn forest.

Well. That sounds…nice.

#harryandmeghan enjoyed a romantic four-day babymoon in a luxury five-star hotel while they waited for Frogmore Cottage to be completed. They moved in today, but the couple enjoyed R&R at amazing Heckfield Place in Hampshire, with country walks & open fires. pic.twitter.com/u722i5gl2O

According to Andrews, the Duke and Duchess stayed in the hotel’s signature Long Room, which boasts an outdoor dining terrace, fireplaces (plural), a dining area, and its own personal butler.

Because of course there’s a personal butler.

The room costs an eye-watering £10,000 – which is approximately $18,400 AUD. This is what the rest of the property looks like… and we advise that you be emotionally prepared for the luxury you’re about to see (but will most likely never experience, sorry).

Considering the latest royal baby is set to be the seventh in line to the British throne, and the most sought-after baby the world's ever known, we expect that this is exactly the sort of calm before the storm that Meghan and Harry need.