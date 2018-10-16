Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were given baby gifts and his reaction was everything.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

On Tuesday morning, official proceedings for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal tour of Australia and the South Pacific began.

Kicking off with a meet and greet and photo opportunity at Sydney’s Admiralty House, Prince Harry and Meghan got to work shaking the hands of Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove, Lady Cosgrove, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Aussie swimming legend Ian Thorpe, among others.

For Meghan’s first official work engagement in Australia, the 37-year-old wore a white, sleeveless, midi length dress from Australian designer Karen Gee. (In case you’re curious, the Blessed Dress will set you back a casual $1800.)

The couple posed for photos in front of the Sydney Opera House, signed the Admiralty House guest book (in case anyone forgot they were there, obviously) and retired to a lovely sitting room for some chit chat before heading off to Taronga Zoo to meet some koalas.

But the sweetest moment from the morning came inside Admiralty House, when the royal couple who are expecting their first child were gifted with some 'quintessential' Aussie must-haves from the Governor General and Lady Cosgrove.

First, what trip Down Under would be complete without matching Akubra hats - most recently brought back into fashion by The Bachelor's Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins.

Next, Meghan was handed a fluffy stuffed Kangaroo. WITH A JOEY IN ITS POUCH. Practically swiping the stuffed toy off of the Governor General, we're sure Meghan was thrilled at the sweet and not at all subtle nod to her pregnancy.

Finally, to make sure the royal baby never, ever forgets its existence was announced to the world in Australia, Prince Harry was handed a teeny tiny pair of baby ugg boots.

The look on his face says it all, really.

Prince Harry and Meghan confirmed they are expecting their first child hours after arriving in Australia on Monday.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the statement posted on the official Kensington Palace social media accounts read.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

