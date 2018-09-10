Everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Australian tour.

— With AAP.

In very important royal news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s schedule for their October Australia tour has been released.

In their first major international tour together, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will land in Australia on October 16 to begin a three week tour of the region, including visits to Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The couple are visiting Sydney for the Invictus Games, which is the international multi-sport event Prince Harry created for wounded, injured or sick defence veterans to compete in.

As well as visiting Sydney for the games, Meghan and Harry will also travel to Dubbo, Fraser Island and Melbourne.

After arriving in Sydney on October 16, the royal couple will spend October 17 in rural NSW town Dubbo.

They will then travel to Melbourne on October 18 before returning to Sydney for three days for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games.

On October 22, the Duke and Duchess will visit the completed Queen’s Canopy project in Fraser Island before heading to Fiji and Tonga.

They will then return to Australia for the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Sydney and then visit New Zealand for a further four days.

Exact details of which events the couple will attend have not yet been released.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he looked forward to welcoming The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Their visit will be an opportunity to promote the incredible achievements of Invictus athletes from around the world, and showcase Australian programmes promoting youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts," he said in a statement on Monday.

The royal couple will jet off for their international tour just days after Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, marries her long-time partner Jack Brooksbank on October 12 at St George's Chapel.

