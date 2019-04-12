To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Kensington Palace today confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will shun tradition and keep the birth of their baby private, only announcing the arrival to the public once they have celebrated as a family, and opting out of photos outside the hospital.

The announcement follows speculation surrounding where Meghan will deliver.

While some reports suggest she has opted for the nearby Frimley Park hospital, where Sophie, Countess of Wessex also welcomed her two children, others say Meghan has instead opted for a home birth at her and Harry’s new home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

It is understood Meghan may have made the decision for a home birth as a nod to the Queen, who was born at the Mayfair home of her grandparents, and gave birth to all four of her children at either Buckingham Palace or Clarence House.

A Kensington Palace spokesman today said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

As reported by the Daily Mail, a friend of Meghan’s from the US strongly hinted she was leaning towards delivering the baby in the privacy of the cottage.

“It is her favoured choice,” the unnamed source said, “but it obviously depends on how things are nearer the time.”

The option would also have the added benefit of giving the couple the privacy they crave.

The Duke and Duchess ruled out the option of using the private Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, where Kate Middleton delivered George, now five, Charlotte, three, and 11-month-old Louis.

It is understood the Duchess was not a fan of the idea of standing on the steps of the maternity unit surrounded by paparazzi just hours after giving birth to her first child.

“The child will not be born at the Lindo,” The Sun reports an unnamed royal source as saying.

“She and Harry have decided that rather than go somewhere as public as the Lindo, they will allow Meghan to recover somewhere more private,” they added.

Meghan also chose to appoint her own delivery team, led by a female doctor, refusing to have “men in suits” oversee her birth.

“Meghan said she doesn’t want the men in suits. She was adamant that she wanted her own people. It did leave a few of us a little baffled,” the source was quoted as saying to the The Daily Mail.

“It is slightly surprising. These people [the Queen’s doctors] are the best of the best and when it comes down to it, their role would actually be very limited in the birth itself, assuming all goes to plan,” they were reported as adding.

If true, this means that Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston, gynaecologists who specialise in high risk births and who have overseen the arrival of all three of Kate Middleton’s children, won’t be present.

However, Meghan was not able to completely snub the tradition.

It is official royal protocol to include some of the Queen’s doctors, so these medical professionals will be on standby should there be complications with the birth.

The source also reported that the baby - who will be seventh in line to the British throne - is due next month.