The food Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wouldn't eat at a Melbourne restaurant.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got a taste of culture in Melbourne yesterday when they popped into the restaurant Charcoal Lane.

The royals had lunch at the Fitzroy social enterprise eatery during a very busy day of engagements.

While they both mingled with young chefs and filled their stomachs with native Australian food like chargrilled kangaroo, each had one food they wouldn’t eat.

Charcoal Lane apprentice chef Brooke Warr, 20, told news.com.au during a “touch, taste and smell” experience showcasing the restaurant’s indigenous cuisine, Meghan politely turned down one dish.

Warr was showing the Duke and Duchess finger limes, quandongs and saltbush.

“With the finger limes, they’re like little caviars. When you eat it in your mouth it pops and the flavour is beautiful,” Warr told news.com.au.

“It was optional if they wanted to taste it. Harry did but Meghan didn’t. She was smelling it, but that’s understandable because she’s pregnant and being cautious.”

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their pregnancy on Monday, just hours after touching down in Sydney.

Troy Crellin, Charcoal Lane program manager, told news.com.au Harry also refused one food which, uh, seems fair enough actually.

"He wasn’t game to try the pepper leaf, which is what we tend to give to the naughty kids anyway. It’s a little bit hot."

For lunch, the pair dined on an entree of mushroom and quinoa nest and chargrilled kangaroo and main courses of wild boar, saffron risotto and barramundi.

During their visit the royals were told about how Charcoal Lane provides guidance and opportunity to Indigenous young people. Its menu draws on the best of native Australian food.

Staff said the royal couple was down to earth and loved the experience.

Finger limes and pepper leaves are unlikely to be on officially banned, but according to the Sunday Express, when it comes to her official travelling diet, Meghan is longer be able to eat anything cooked with garlic; a food which the Queen is also said to hate.

This is to make sure a member of the British royal family doesn’t bomb a travelling diplomat with a burst of pungent breath.

Day four of the royal tour will see the couple back in Sydney. They will take part in a “Fluro Friday” session by surfing community group OneWave to discuss mental health issues and interact with others enjoying yoga and surfing.

Later in the day, the Prince will climb Sydney Harbour Bridge with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Invictus Games competitors to raise the Invictus flag.