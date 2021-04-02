Just a bunch of effortless dresses with sleeves.

It's a weird time of year. It's kinda sunny during the day, but crispy in the mornings, which makes getting dressed a bit confusing. It's not quite sweater weather, but it's definitely not sleeveless dress weather.

And if you're working in an office, they're either still pumping the air-con or they've switched the thermostat over to 'so-warm-I-could-take-a-nap-under-my-desk'. Cool. What the actual f**k are we supposed to wear?

Enter: the transeasonal dress. You know the one - it's got long sleeves and hits below the knees, you can wear it bare or layer it up with a jacket, and switch from styling it with sandals to boots when the cold sets in.

If you're like me and you're constantly searching for *the* dress to wear in these tricky transitional months, well, you've come to the right fashion article.

Here are 6 you won't regret buying.

Low key, MNG is one of the best labels going for dresses. It's like Zara, if Zara was designed by chic French women. There are so many styles to choose from, but I love this floral print and its slightly maidenly, tiered shape for ease of wear. And yes, I bought it.

This Australian brand produces fun styles in exclusive prints you won't see anywhere else, plus their size range goes from 6-22. Scarf print is a big trend for Autumn, throwing back to the elegant paisley scarves worn in the 60s and 70s. If we can't be jetset and travel overseas, we can channel that feeling in our clothes - right? Just add big sunnies.

Bohemian Traders just gets what women want to wear. With effortless silhouettes and prints, and a great size range, you'll know if you invest in one of their pieces it'll be a wardrobe friend for life. This bold style has gold lurex thread throughout for a subtle hint of glamour.

I challenge you to scroll Petal & Pup's Instagram and not find at least 3 things to add to your wishlist. Go on, do it now - I'll wait.

Told you. This printed v-neck dress with a cinched waist looks cute on its own, or you can edge it up with a biker jacket.

If you're not a printed maxi kind of gal and more into your minimalist styles, this oversized shirt dress is a cool alternative. Referencing men's business shirts, wear it loose or add a buckled belt and loafers for an effortless work statement.

Another great Aussie label known for its versatile pieces, Atmos & Here (which is exclusive to The Iconic) knows what you want from a desk-to-drinks dress. This is a one-piece-wonder you can chuck on and feel classy, minus the fuss.

What will you be wearing in Autumn? Share your favourite finds with me in the comments below!

