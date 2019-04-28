After keen eyes appeared to spot an engagement ring in the photos of beloved The Bachelor couple Matty J and Laura Byrne during their Fiji getaway, the couple have officially confirmed that they are engaged.
“You are my favourite everything @matthewdavidjohnson. YES to a lifetime of love and flamboyant dance moves with you my honey,” Laura Byrne wrote on her Instagram this evening.
Matty J also posted about their engagement to Instagram.
“There’s absolutely no one else I’d rather grow old and senile with. I can’t wait to start a family together and now I can’t wait to be your husband!” he captioned the image.
The couple met on the 2017 season of The Bachelor Australia, after Matty J had his heart broken by Georgia Love on The Bachelorette 2016.
The marketing manager and jewellery designer announced they are expecting a baby together in December last year.
Posting to Instagram, they shared their sonogram photos from a beach photo shoot.
The couple are expecting their baby in June.
Congratulations Matty J and Laura!
Top Comments
For all my cynicism about reality TV shows, it does hearten me to know that Sam + Snezana and Matty J + Laura are still going strong. Although I do think it's in spite of the format rather than because of it.
...And nothing to do with their continuing income stream and relevance being contingent on the success of their relationship. That's extra incentive to stay together, right there.
That doesn't seem to have mattered to most of the other couples who have got together on these shows who are now broken up. Sam and Snezana have had a child together and are expecting another, and Matty J and Laura are expecting too, so I think that's a pretty good indicator about how serious they are.
Yep, because living an Insta life and being able to conceive children is totally evidence of a rock-solid relationship that's not financially incentivised. Ultimately, it's really the only way to keep the income stream and interest going - create content. Otherwise, it's time to get a new (real) job.
You can equate these four to the Kardashians if you want, but there's not any more evidence to support that point of view than there is for the more generous one. Choose generosity! It makes a huge difference in your own life too!