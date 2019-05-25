Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I stood in front of her and I just started crying.” Matty J shares all the details of his proposal to Laura Byrne.



Matty J has shared all the details on how he proposed to his girlfriend Laura Byrne, who’s currently pregnant with their first child, while they were in Fiji during April.

Speaking on Nova 96.9’s Weekend Breakfast Show With Matt, Sarah And Matty J this morning the former Bachelor star revealed he has been planning the proposal since December last year. And it was designing the ring he was most nervous about.

Matty J said deciding who would design the the right jeweller was a tough decision considering Laura owns her own jewellery brand, Toni May.

He didn’t want to pick a competitor, Matty explained, and in the end decided to choose Larson, who also design the rings on The Bachelor.

As for how it went down, the 31-year-old shared that it all happened on the second night of their trip to Fiji, with a backdrop of the “most beautiful sunset you’ve ever seen”.

But the sunset actually raised an issue, he continued, as every other person at the resort decided they wanted to bask in the glow.

“There was about twenty other people lined up taking photos, and I didn’t want to do it in front of anyone else. So then we had to keep walking further, further and further away from the resort to try find somewhere secluded.”

When they finally got to a nice spot, Matty set the self-timer camera up, giving Laura the impression they were simply taking a photo in front of the nice sunset.

“And then I stood in front of her and then I just started crying. And she didn’t know what was wrong, and she’s like, ‘Is everything okay?’ She thought I was going to tell her that I was sick… And I said ‘I love you so much’. All I could do was then drop to one knee and then the penny dropped for her and then she started crying.”

Cue: Awwww.

So have they started the wedding planning yet?

Matty J explained they have looked at a few venues in the South Coast, but he was put off by the price of one in particular, which was a cool $40,000. Eep!

2. Salty fans walked out of The Spice Girls’ first reunion show.

It has been seven years since the Spice Girls last performed together at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

So when the girl group announced they were going on tour for a reunion — albeit without Victoria Beckham — fans were simply elated.

And on Friday night it finally happened, when Geri Horner (nee Halliwell) Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm performed to 75,000 fans at Dublin’s Croke Park.

But it seems their first concert hasn't lived up to the hype, with fans reportedly walking out of the arena after complications with the sound. Concert-goers posted to Twitter to share their disappointment, saying they "couldn't hear a thing" and some even said people were leaving because the sound was "horrendous".

4. Emilia Clarke reveals why she turned down the starring role in 50 Shades of Grey.



There was a time when Game of Throne's Daenerys Targaryen, we mean Emilia Clarke, was in the running to play Anastasia Steele in 50 Shades of Grey.

You know the one with all the sex, bondage and nudity?

However, the 32-year-old ultimately turned down the role in 2015 due to the amount of nude scenes which would be required of her character, and she succinctly explained why in just two sentences, at The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actress roundtable.

“Well, Sam [Taylor-Johnson, the director] is a magician. I love her, and I thought her vision was beautiful. But the last time that I was naked on camera on [Game of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman,” she said.

“And it’s annoying as hell and I’m sick and tired of it because I did it for the character — I didn’t do it so some guy could check out my t-ts, for God’s sake.

At the time Clarke would have been into her fifth season of GoT and although she didn't like the idea of being committed to a trilogy, the actress also feared the role would further "pigeonhole" her as an actress.

"I did a minimal amount and I'm pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to that, where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff, I was just like, no way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, 'No, you can't keep asking me this question,'" she continued.

The role of Anastasia Steele would ultimately go to Dakota Johnson, 29, who would star alongside Irish actor, Jamie Dornan (AKA Christian Grey).

5. "We are so immensely in love!" Barry Hall and Lauren Brant welcome a baby boy.

AFL great Barry Hall, 42, and Hi-Five star Laurent Brant, 30, have welcomed their second child.

Both parents posted to their Instagram accounts on Saturday morning announcing the arrival of their baby boy and sharing the immense love they already have for the new addition to their family.

They also announced the name: Houston Brant Hall.

“Wow… that was incredible, surreal, painful, amazing, intense and completely enlightening!” Brant said in the caption of an image of her breastfeeding Houston with Hall by her side.

“Barry and I welcomed our new addition to the family yesterday! Our gorgeous son Houston Brant Hall. We are so immensely in love!”

You can read our earlier article on all the details of Barry and Lauren's second baby boy here.