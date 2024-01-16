How the Emmys paid tribute to Matthew Perry.

In a touching tribute to a talent gone too soon, the 75th Emmy Awards gave a tasteful nod to departed Friends star, Matthew Perry.

At the awards, the beloved late actor was featured in the In Memoriam segment, the music for which was performed by Charlie Puth and singer-songwriter duo The War and Treaty.

They began singing Puth's hit 'See You Again' but before Perry's face appeared on screen, the singers transitioned to 'I’ll Be There for You' by The Rembrandts – aka the Friends theme song.

Matthew was among several other TV stars honoured, including Len Goodman, Andre Braugher, Lance Reddick, Barbara Walters, Angela Lansbury, and Kirstie Alley.

Image: Binge.

Ahead of the segment, some fans had speculated that the Friends cast – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer – might take the stage.

The cast worked alongside Perry for 10 seasons of the wildly successful NBC sitcom, which wrapped in 2004.

After the news of the actor's death was released, each Friends star shared their own tribute on social media.

"I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around," Schwimmer wrote. "Could there BE any more clouds?"

Watch the final scene in Friends. Post continues after video.

Kudrow wrote, "Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have."

Aniston's tribute read, "In the last couple weeks, I’ve been poring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever."

Cox played Perry's wife Monica in the series, and she shared a blooper from the episode where their characters first got together. "In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

LeBlanc took a chance to end his tribute with a joke. "Spread your wings and fly brother, you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Oct 28, 2023, with an autopsy finding the actor died of died of the "acute effects of ketamine", among other factors.

Feature Image: Binge.