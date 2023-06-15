Albanese declares new public holiday. But there’s a catch – and it rests on our Matildas.

Will Prime Minister Anthony Albanese regret making this pact with the Australian people ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The PM all but ensured Aussies will be treated to a public holiday if our Matildas take home the trophy.

“It’s up to each state and territory to designate public holidays,” Mr Albanese said on Wednesday when quizzed by The Daily Aus.

“But rest assured – should the Matildas win the World Cup on home soil I reckon there will be a race by Premiers to declare a public holiday.”

Given our world class women’s squad sits in a pretty good spot ahead of the tournament, which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand next month, there’s a good chance Albanese will need to deliver this non-election promise. We’ve also got the world’s best female soccer player on our team. Sam Kerr currently plays for Chelsea in the English Women’s Super League, and in April became the ninth woman, and the first from outside Europe, to score 50 goals in the competition.

Our national treasure also still holds the leading goal-scorer title in the US women’s league despite leaving there in 2019. “I’m really excited about where I’m going in my career, where my national team is going,” she told FIFA while eyeing off the sport’s highest accolade.

“I’m so proud that Australia is in a position where we’re able to host a World Cup. We deserve it and I think we’re going to show to the world what an amazing country we have, and what a sporting country we have,” she added.

Right now, the Matildas are favourites to take out the 2023 title behind Germany and France, closely followed by Spain, England, then the US, according to the TAB, team USA.

In the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Matildas failed to make it past the quarter finals, but did claim the number-nine spot.

For the most part, soccer fans – and public holiday fans – are putting good vibes out into the universe for a successful Cup, come kick off on July 20. No pressure, Sam.

“Let’s piss the King’s birthday off and have Sam Kerr Day!” one commented on The Daily Aus’s social media post. “Give us a public holiday!” wrote another, while this follower made a very good point. “Shame this wasn’t on the cards when the Australian Netball Team won the World Cup on home soil in 2015.”

The PM’s big call comes almost a year after he made a similar statement during the Men’s FIFA World Cup. But we all remember how devastating that was when our Socceroos fell short.

Still, in the spirit of the late, great Bob Hawke, who famously announced a public holiday nation-wide in 1983 after Australia’s legendary America’s Cup victory, “Any boss who sacks anyone for not turning up today is a bum!”

Feature Image: Instagram

