All the clues you may have missed in episode two of The Masked Singer Australia 2020.

The Masked Singer Australia continued its strange, strange journey on our screens last night.

Honestly, did we ever imagine we'd get here? Watching a cactus with breasts sing No Doubt on an average Tuesday evening? It truly is a bizarre time.

Last night we de-masked Hammerhead as cricketer Michael Bevan and precisely none of us saw that coming. It's not everyday you learn an Australian cricketing legend can sing.

Five other costumes performed and to help you figure out who the heck Sloth/Wizard/Kitten/Cactus and Bushranger are, we've collated all of the clues you might've missed in Tuesday's show.

Sloth

Strength: Patience.

Sloth chose her costume not because she's slow moving, but because she slides "from one project to the next without anyone seeing me move".

Like her costume, Sloth has a colourful past and a "very colourful family". While she says this, two clowns dance(?) and eat fairy floss in the background. It also looks like they're playing a game of bowling.

Not sure if we should mention the clown that looks like he is about to pee himself. Image: Ten.

Sloth loves the sunshine and surrounds herself with it every day.

Sloth is "conservative in many ways but experimental at the same time".

Her biggest performance was on the sporting stage. As she says this, men wearing slogans 'wealth is health' and 'common as muck' compete in a... walking race. Jackie O may have hit the nail on the head when she merged the two together into 'commonwealth'.

Image: Ten.

"Accurate timing was essential," Sloth says. "I couldn't afford to make a mistake. And you make no mistake either, I'll hit the ground running tonight."

Sloth sings Lizzo's 'Good As Hell' and not going to lie, we dig it. The pastel-coloured sloth at a beauty parlour aesthetic was fabulous.

Jackie O asks Sloth if she's a Queenslander, to which Sloth replies: "I will tell you this, sunshine doesn't just come from the sun".

The guesses from the judges:

Dannii Minogue: Kelly Osbourne.

Jackie O: Lisa Wilkinson.

Urzila Carlson: Sunrise's Cash Cow.

Dave Hughes: Carrie Bickmore.

Wizard

Strength: Magical (Wow, we didn't see that coming).

Wizard understands the power of magic, believes in the unexpected and feels connected to the earth. It feels important to mention Wizard then goes up in flames and disappears. In fact, fire pops up multiple times throughout the package... And the consensus on social even before the show began was that Wizard was X Factor Australia winner Isaiah Firebrace.

Hmmm.

There was A LOT of fire in Wizard's clue package. Image: Ten.

﻿

"The power isn't in everyone, but when you feel it, you need to use it to help others. I want the power - more power the better - and to be in control at all times," he says.

Wizard says there are many others like him, but he's found himself in a smaller group and eventually just alone.

"My abilities were recognised young and my mentor showed me the road I should take. The hours were long, but I persevered," he says, while holding a toy bus in the outback... next to a kangaroo and someone draped in the Victorian state flag.

Image: Ten.

He sings 'Firework' by Katy Perry and is pretty clearly a professional singer. He nails the high notes, and it's just a little bit spectacular.

Dave asks if Wizard was in a hard rock band. He says "Rock music was not in my path, but I love heavy metal".

The guesses from the judges:

Dannii Minogue: Jason Donovan.

Jackie O: Anthony Wiggle.

Urzila Carlson: Anh Do.

Dave Hughes: Chris Hemsworth.

Kitten

Strength: Adorable.

Kitten chose her costume because she's "adorable, but with claws". Relatable.

"Kittens don't sing. Well, not often, and rarely in public. Late at night, maybe. And then we get a shoe thrown at us!"

Kitten has clearly faced criticism before, saying "for every high, there's been a low".

"Like all kittens, I've had my time in the sun. From a very young age, water has been a central part of my life, like a dolphin," Kitten says.

"But I left that behind to seek the heat of the spotlight elsewhere. But I'm back home now and making up for lost time."

Kitten sings 'Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa and um... we danced. We couldn't help it.

There was a scene of lollipops and lollies in Kitten's clue package, and her performance is equally sugary.

Image: Ten.

Image: Ten.

Dannii asks if Kitten appeared on a talent show, to which Kitten replies "I am very used to being publicly judged".

The guesses from the judges:

Dannii Minogue: Lily Allen.

Jackie O: Julia Gillard.

Urzila Carlson: Susan Boyle.

Dave Hughes: Nicole Scherzinger.

Cactus

Strength: Resilience.

Cactus is "persistent and determined to survive in the world's toughest environment". There are spotlights scattered among the desert background, so we're guessing Cactus is a performer of some sort.

It sounds like she's done a bit of travelling, as it took a while for her to find where she belonged: "Along the way, I've walked the most hallowed turf in the land".

Hmm. A suitcase in her clue package includes stickers of the Union Jack, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney. What could they mean?

Image: Ten.

"I'm a bit of a princess. But am I dangerous? I was called that at the start of my career. I took it hard. But don't we all need something that scares us just a little?"

There's a weird shot from a DJ booth that shows a tiger and a unicorn, we think.

Image: Ten.

Cactus says she's "definitely not the best mover in my family" after one of the extras makes a point of showing off a ring on his wedding finger. Jackie O asks her if she comes from a famous family and Cactus says "There was a time when I was overshadowed".

Cactus performs No Doubt's 'Just A Girl' and it's very Gwen Stefani-esque. Spunky, or should we say... spikey?

Dannii points out that Cactus' feet are pointing out, just like a dancer's would. A great catch!

Image: Ten.





The guesses from the judges:

Dannii Minogue: Tania Zaetta.

Jackie O: Bindi Irwin.

Urzila Carlson: Em Rusciano.

Dave Hughes: Sam Kerr.

Bushranger

Strength: Willpower.

Bushranger is wearing her costume because she is "not afraid to stand up and take what I want".

"I'm proud of my heritage," she says, as extras carry the Czech Republic flag and a portrait of Queen Victoria. So, British and Czech?

Czech, British... American? WE'RE CONFUSED. Image: Ten.

"My past is important to me. Like a true bushranger, I took the path less travelled and I have never regretted it."

Bushranger is "a fighter from a family of fighters" and she says she became famous for punching above her weight... "But a successful bushranger knows when to hide".

There might be another boxing reference, as Bushranger says "the only way to survive is to turn the light out".

Image: Ten.

"It's better than crying and rusting my helmet. I was a pioneer, the first of my kind. But others followed in my path and more will come in the future."

Bushranger's rendition of LunchMoney Lewis' 'Bills' is very professional, with maybe an American accent? And that high note? Bloody impressive.

Urzila tries to get to the bottom of the accent, asking if she was born in Australia.

"My heritage is important to me, and that would be true no matter where I was born," Bushranger replies and that helps precisely NO ONE. There's definitely an American accent though.

The guesses from the judges:

Dannii Minogue: Fergie.

Jackie O: Jennifer Hudson.

Urzila Carlson: Terri Irwin.

Dave Hughes: Kelly Clarkson.

Well, now we've met all our masked singers. We're pretty confident we know who some of them are and others... well, we're more confused than we were before.

Oh.

Until next week!

