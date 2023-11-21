Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen just explained why they almost never do interviews.

If you Google 'Mary-Kate and Ashley', chances are you'll find numerous articles akin to 'What happened to the Olsen twins?' or 'Where are Mary-Kate and Ashley now?'.

In the early 2000s, they were literally everywhere. Now, the 37-year-old fashion designers are rarely seen in the spotlight, and over the years have slowly, and strategically, removed themselves from the public eye.

Speaking in a rare interview with The Financial Times, the reason behind this is pretty simple.

Mary-Kate and Ashley want us to move on from 'the twins' thing.

Watch: Speaking of Mary-Kate and Ashley... here's a throwback to their last movie - New York Minute - in 2004. Post continues.

Designers behind luxury fashion brand The Row, the sisters and business partners prefer to remain discreet, sharing that they don't use social media. They don't even shop online.

"There was a conversation," Mary-Kate told interviewer Jo Ellison when asked about their strategy of having zero social media presence.

"It wasn;t very long, and it ended up working out quite well. Ashley and I are not on Instagram.

"So that's the story of Instagram."

You'll also notice they almost never do interviews.

"We're just private people," said Mary-Kate. "We've done interviews our whole life and, no offence, but I don't know how this conversation is going to go. So after years of that, you just choose to stop talking to people if it's not going to translate."



Mary-Kate also talked about getting frustrated that their story is told "wrongly" and the serious disservice of some of their most popular nicknames.

"There's certain words," she said. "Like referring to my sister and I as 'the Olsen twins' or 'The Twins' or 'The Girls'. We're 37 years old. We have had very interesting lives. We work together. We're business partners. We're sisters. I think that's the first thing that comes to mind. How many other people are called 'the girls' when they're designing? I think that's where the disappointment comes from. And that's why we feel like the product should just speak for itself."

While the Olsens shared their wish for their lives to remain private, they also spoke more broadly about the success of their luxury clothing brand.

"I mean, at 18, we decided to go to school and see what the world had to offer, and we started a company together in 2006, and have been in business for almost 20 years," shared Mary-Kate.

"I think everyone knows that this industry is extremely, extremely difficult. And we started with just the two of us … One step at a time."

Feature image: Getty.