Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen give rare insight into their complicated sister relationship.

It’s no secret that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have a very special twin relationship.

From their secret communication code to their identical looks and the booming fashion empire they run together, the 32-year-old twins have us really wishing we all had our own twin.

Speaking to Wall Street Journal as their brand The Row launches it’s first menswear collection, the famous twins opened up about their complicated sister dynamic, describing their relationship as like “a marriage and a partnership”.

“We have had our ups and downs,” Ashley said.

“It’s been 32 years of learning how to communicate.”

The twins have often been described as having a special form of communication, and they often finish each other’s sentences too.

Back in February, the pair were even spotted doing a weird handshake after their New York Fashion Week show.

Speaking to E! News in a previous interview, Mary-Kate shared the meaning behind the interesting hand movement.

“We have this little thing, when we love each other where we’ll squeeze each other like three times,” she said.

“Then I’ll squeeze her hand back four times. Like, ‘I love you, too’.”

In their company, which first launched in 2006, all decisions about the design process involve long discussion between the twins until an agreement is made.

For six months alone, they debated where to place two handles on a handbag.

“We do everything together,” Ashley told Wall Street Journal. “We came out of the womb doing that,” Mary-Kate added.

But despite their close relationship, the twins might soon be moving to opposite coasts of the US.

Since their shared role playing Michelle Tanner in Full House from the age of six months old, people often see the Mary-Kate and Ashley as interchangeable. But despite their shared work on The Row together – their lives are considerably different.

Mary-Kate, who has been married to 49-year-old Olivier Sarkozy since 2015, intends to continue living in New York City.

On the other hand, Ashley, who previously dated 58-year-old Richard Sachs, is considering moving from NYC across the country to reside in Los Angeles again.

Despite having their lives in the spotlight since the early days of Full House, the twins don’t like opening up about their private lives and they don’t have social media accounts either.

“I don’t know if it’s because of the way we grew up – we just don’t like talking about ourselves or talking about what we’re doing,” Ashley told the Wall Street Journal.