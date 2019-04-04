To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

Married at First Sight’s Mike Gunner has taken a swing at ‘modern day feminism’ for the backlash he’s been getting from viewers about his appearance and behaviour on the show.

Gunner, 44, told Sydney Morning Herald many of his critics are just women with ‘strong personalities’ who have ‘undertones of toxic feminism’ and are simply too sensitive.

The reality show contestant has attracted attention from viewers for his interactions with the women on the show, including his experimental partner, Heidi.

It started when the two were on their honeymoon, and when Heidi opened up about her tumultuous childhood, Mike interrupted to explain, “I’m not your therapist. This isn’t therapy”.

He’s also referred to Jessika (to her face) as a “really attractive young girl,” but also told her she has a “trout pout,” and encouraged her to have sex with her partner Mick early on in the experiment, explaining that if she didn’t, he might leave.

Another common theme over recent weeks has been Mike’s propensity to blame any dysfunction in his relationship solely on Heidi – an issue which triggered a fight between them during the show’s most recent dinner party.

Here are Mike’s vows from the other night. Despite their…complicated relationship, he and Heidi decided to stay together. Post continued after video.

“What we are looking at here is a shift in consciousness of the public toward men which favours women,” Mike says.

“Unfortunately, that’s the double standard that seems to be occurring at the moment and I personally take umbrage to it, and I refuse to accept that I cannot use words [like ‘sweetheart’, ‘darling’ and ‘dear’] that were terms of endearment only a couple of years ago that now are suddenly seen as something offensive,” he continued.

“Are you telling me that men can’t stand up for themselves?” he continued.

Literally… no one’s saying that, but okay.

“Are men now so emasculated that we can’t speak our minds? That we can’t be real? That we have to somehow fulfill the expectations of those around us? I simply refuse to do that and I am speaking on behalf of all men in this country,” he told Sydney Morning Herald.

He went on to claim that the current social climate around the MeToo movement favours women and has created “double standards.”

While Mike may be well within his rights to interrogate the way he’s been portrayed on TV – given that footage is manipulated with the aim of giving an audience the most compelling story – he maintains he was portrayed fairly on the show.

It’s just people’s responses to his behaviour that’s the problem.

Mike and Heidi chose to remain together during their final vows on Tuesday night, but it’s rumoured their relationship ended two days after filming.

We’ll find out for sure on Sunday night, during the show’s reunion episode.