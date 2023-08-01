In 2009, Margot Robbie attended her first-ever Logie Awards. Hours into it, she thought she had died.

Long before the Golden Globes and Met Gala, Margot Robbie attended the 2009 Logies as her very first red-carpet event.

The Barbie actor, then 19, was nominated for Most Popular New Female Talent for her role as Donna Freedman on Neighbours. Years later, she told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel about the night.

"The Logies are the funnest award shows ever," she said, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"I haven’t been for a decade now. It’s like the Wild West. They’re just a big piss-up, everyone gets absolutely hammered.

"People are drunk the next day going to work," Robbie continued.

"The two big shows, Neighbours and Home And Away – you have to work the next morning after the Logies. We film all year round, so people show up in their gowns, people show up still drunk."

Margot Robbie and her Neighbours co-star Dean Geyer at the 2009 Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

She even told the late-night talk show host about the time Karl Stefanovic hosted Today the morning after.

"He did The Morning Show, like, wasted. And Australia loved him more after that! He didn’t even get in trouble."

Robbie told Kimmel about her own experience drinking too much.

“It’s held in a casino," she said. "And I passed out in one of the toilet stalls.

"I woke up and I came out and it happened to be the one hour that the casino closes to clean."

She was confused as there should have been people there, but the usually bustling casino floor was empty.

"I came out and it was such a weird, surreal experience because there was no one around," she said.

"For a second in my drunken state, I was like, 'Did I die? Is this purgatory? Am I in between heaven and hell right now? This is so weird.'"

The actor said she eventually bumped into someone who worked there who reassured her she wasn't dead, adding that once she got to work, she was given oxygen from the on-set nurse.

"Her busiest day is the day after [the Logies]," Robbie added.

Feature image: Getty.