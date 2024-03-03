All the celebrities at the 2024 Sydney Mardi Gras.

Saturday night was a sea of rainbow flags, sparkles and flashing lights as crowds gathered on Oxford Street in Sydney CBD to watch the 46th annual Mardi Gras parade take place.

More than 200 floats took part in the annual parade and this year, with around 12,000 marching though Sydney for the celebration — and hundreds of thousands of others joining in the festivities.

Qantas' pride float paid tribute to their colleague and flight attendant Luke Davies, who was allegedly murdered alongside Network 10 presenter Jesse Baird in Paddington last month.

On Saturday, the airline's float — shaped like the nose of a plane — was named the "Luke Davies".

The parade began with a minute's silence for the pair.

Among the hundreds of thousands celebrating were a few familiar faces.

From Angie Kent to Natalie Bassingthwaighte, here are all the celebrities who attended Sydney Mardi Gras 2024.

Angie Kent.

Gogglebox and The Bachelorette star Angie Kent spent her Saturday night celebrating with the hundreds of thousands of other partygoers in Sydney at Mardi Gras.

Angie told her Instagram followers later that evening that she'd had an important 'realisation' about her outfit.

"I'm serving Jennifer Coolidge," she wrote, before quoting American Pie, "As a single woman, I reap the benefits of being Stifler's mom."﻿

Courtney Act.

"This might be the best crystal cut crease I have ever done in my career," drag queen Courtney Act told fans on Instagram as she got ready for the night ahead.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

The singer, who came out as queer in late 2023 and performed at the Mardi Gras Debutante Ball on January 22, shared that she would be celebrating on Saturday night as well.

The Block's Mitch and Mark.

We all know and love Mitch and Mark from The Block. The pair, who won the reality renovation series back in 2021, are also reportedly the first gay couple to host a prime-time Australian TV show together, Location Location.

Tim Dormer.

Former Big Brother star Tim Dormer was part of the parade and wore a sparkly spin on bumblebee stripes.

Remy Hii.

Remy, who rose to fame for their role in Crazy Rich Asians, was part of the festivities on Saturday night and hosted Sydney Mardi Gras 2024 alongside Courtney Act.

G-Flip.

G-Flip took over the Qantas float on Saturday, taking part in the festivities by sharing plenty of content from their POV. They then went on to co-host the live broadcast on ABC, with Courtney Act and Remy Hii.

Olivia Molly Rogers.

The former Miss Universe Australia joined other local stars to celebrate on the Virgin Pride Flight from Melbourne to Sydney.

