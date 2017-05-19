That guy who sued his date just got his way. Will never date again.

Under the guise of overhauling online dating etiquette for the good of all humanity, Brandon Vezmar recently sued a woman he met through a dating app for texting during their date.

The 37-year-old from Austin, Texas, claimed Crystal Cruz, 35, whom he met on Bumble, owed him the cost of the ticket to a 3D screening of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 2, which he originally forked out for.

Apparently, Cruz was on her smartphone 15 minutes after the film began, causing Vezmar to label it the “date from hell“, then demand his US$17.31, the equivalent of around AU$23, back.

News of Vezmar’s plight quickly went viral and sparked a global debate about dating dos and don’ts, but after the pair were reunited by a television stunt, he appears to have dropped the matter for good.

America's Inside Edition invited both parties back to the site of their initial ill-fated date to work things out and Cruz repaid the money in full, apologised, then asked to be left alone for good.

"The date just didn't work out," she told him as she handed over the cash.

Soon after, Vezmar appeared via videolink to chat to Sunrise team in Australia.

"I talked to so many people, women in particular, who are just so fed up with online dating, just all the unexpected kinks and weird stuff that happens," he told the Channel 7 hosts.

"So when this happened - it was literally the most egregious texting I'd ever seen in my life and I was so offended I thought ... take it to small claims court.

"And that's what I did and the world has gone completely crazy."

So, what do you think? Was Vezmar's gripe fair enough or completely over the top?

For more dating advice, why not try Osher Günsberg's Love Life podcast...



