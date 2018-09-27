"I just discovered the pantry porn for beauty lovers on Instagram."

We all have our preferred Instagram wormhole of choice and mine just happens to be the #vanities hashtag on Instagram.

Think of it as a delightful, Instagram-filtered corner of the internet which is filled with stunning photos of skincare, beauty and perfume collections that we would like to replicate, please and thank you.

You have accounts which focus on product reviews, some specialise on makeup storage ideas, while others showcase the latest beauty releases. Then you have the ones that exist for the sole purpose of creating product-filled shots that look so darn pretty.

It’s like pantry porn for beauty addicts and it’s bloody delightful.

Now, cast your peepers on these accounts full of makeup, skincare and just general beauty-filled goodness…

