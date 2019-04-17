For all their glory, eyeshadow palettes far and wide all share one crucial flaw: It’s near impossible to get good use out of all the shades.

Much like a box of assorted chocolates, there will always be one or even several shades that get left behind while you wear your favourites down to the silver pan.

It feels like a waste of money and product – show me an eyeshadow palette that doesn’t have shades that haven’t been touched and I’ll eat my hat.

If you’re someone who loves themselves a good eyeshadow palette but is sick of leaving shades behind, it’s my absolute pleasure to introduce you to the $8 Makeup Revolution Beauty Re-Loaded Eyeshadow Palette.

More accurately, palettes, because there are NINE of them.

A quick recap on Makeup Revolution and why you should care they're finally available in Australia:

Makeup Revolution, otherwise known as Revolution or revolution Beauty, is a UK brand and their schtick is pumping out new beauty products and delivering on the latest trends faster than anyone else, without sacrificing on quality. They're also 100 percent cruelty-free and don't test on animals, and most products are vegan.

Here's a run down of the colours you can expect from each Revolution Beauty Re-Loaded palette:

Yeah. It's a lot.

Each palette contains a balance of matte and metallic formulas in contrasting colours, making it really bloody easy to create looks for daytime, brunch, office, dinner, a night out and wherever else you wanna wear eyeshadow.

I tried out the palette in Velvet Rose, and for $8 bucks, there's a lot to love.

The pigment is surprisingly good for the price. But, unless you tap the excess product off your eyeshadow brush before apply, you will get some fallout under your eyes. It's nothing to worry about: if you do your eye makeup first, you can remove any fallout with a wipe or micellar water before applying foundation, and for those who like doing their eyes last, just give your eyeshadow brush a good tap, tap, tap on the edge of the palette or the back of your hand before applying.

(Hint: I like to tap the excess product over the shade I'm using so as not to waste any precious pigment. You can see more smokey eye tips in the video below, post continues after video.)

The staying power is also bang on - I wore a full-on purple smokey eye look from 9am until 9:30pm (with a cream eyeshadow as a base) and it didn't crease at all. The palette is roughly the size of an A5 notebook, so it's great for travel when you want options without packing your entire makeup collection.

The only thing I'll say about the colours in some of the palettes is they are very similar - for example, in the velvet rose palette, there are three tan colours that could've been whittled down.

Sure, one does not need all of these colours to a smokey eye maketh, but again... it's $8.

To show you the versatility of the palette, I wore two different looks to work this week: bronze, and a pinky purple.

For my brown smokey eye, I used:

Shade 10 over the entire eyelid with a fluffy eyeshadow brush, and along my lower lash line using a fine eyeshadow brush.

Shade 14 in the crease of my eyelid.

Shade 11 on the outer half of my eyelid.

Shade 5 on the inner half of my eyelid.

And for the purple smokey eye, I used:

Shade 1 over the entire lid using a fluffy eyeshadow brush.

Shade 4 in the crease of my eyelid, and along my lower lash line using a fine eyeshadow brush.

Shade 9 on the outer half of my eyelid and up into the crease.

Shade 8 on the inner half of my eyelid.

I'm not usually an eyeshadow person, but the Revolution Palette makes it really easy and low-commitment to try something different for a change.

Did I mention it's $8?

You can find the Revolution Beauty Re-Loaded Eyeshadow Palette range, $8, online and in-store at Priceline Pharmacies.

