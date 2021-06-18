PSA: We found 10 dupes for your favourite high-end makeup products.

More and more affordable beauty brands are creating makeup products that closely resemble popular high-end options. Some are so similar we'd consider them dupes.

Whether that's because they match in colour, consistency, or better yet - both, we've found 10 products that are near-perfect matches for their expensive counterparts, at a fraction of the cost.

From the beloved Estée Lauder Double Wear Foundation to the cult classic NARS Orgasm, here are 10 dupes for your favourite high-end makeup products.

"This is a dupe for the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer - it's a third of the price and lasts longer!" - Madeleine.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

"This is a dupe for the Benefit brow pencil and tinted gel. The gel is so good." - Jessie.

Image: Woolworths.

"This is better than the Fenty Beauty and KVD eyeliners and costs way less." - Jacqui.

Image: Adore Beauty.

"This is a dupe for a [more expensive long-wear] foundation. It has the same coverage and it's long-lasting... It also has the perfect colour match for me." - Lauren.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

"This lipstick is an exact dupe for MAC's Girl About Town. It's saved me a lot of money as I wear this colour often." - Polly.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

"These are the best [matte lipsticks] I have ever used - cheaper than Huda Beauty and NARS, and better in my opinion." - Shirin.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

"This is the bomb dot com. I actually prefer it to the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray! And it's way better than MAC Fix+." - Ashleigh.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

Here are three other dupes for high-end makeup products we swear by.

This is a near-perfect dupe for the cult classic Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk. The colour is practically identical, the consistency is super creamy and it's more affordable!

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

This is the closest thing we've found to the ever-so-popular Tarte Shape Tape. It's thick and full coverage (perfect for covering pimples and discolouration) but doesn't crease in fine lines.

Image: MCoBeauty.

And lastly, our favourite dupe for NARS Orgasm. Not only is it cheaper than the OG blush but it's super similar, too. The colour is a mix between pink and peach, it's extremely pigmented and has a soft-satin finish - so it gives a glowy, warm flush to the cheeks.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

Feature image: Instagram/@abeautyfiend @tko_beautyplace